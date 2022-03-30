you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Celebration of Peru.
The result of this match ended the illusion of the Colombian fans.
March 29, 2022, 11:26 PM
in his fort, Peru beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted playoff spot for the Qatar-2022 World Cupin a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.
Peru surprised when they weren’t even five minutes into the game. Lapadula, the striker with Italian roots, surpassed the Incas.
At the end of the first half they made it 2-0. Thus ended the game.
With this result, Peru secures its place in the playoffs and Colombia is left without options.
AFP
