in his fort, Peru beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted playoff spot for the Qatar-2022 World Cupin a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.

lineupsMinute by minute

Peru surprised when they weren’t even five minutes into the game. Lapadula, the striker with Italian roots, surpassed the Incas.

At the end of the first half they made it 2-0. Thus ended the game.

(Watch the goal: Peru goes up with this goal by Gianluca Lapadula, video).

With this result, Peru secures its place in the playoffs and Colombia is left without options.

AFP