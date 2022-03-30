Peru vs. Paraguay: the emotional moment of the National Anthem in the preview of the last match for the Qualifiers | VIDEO

Came the day. This Tuesday, March 29, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Peruvian National Team seeks its pass to the playoffs for Qatar 2022, by facing Paraguay at home. Ricardo Gareca’s team depends on itself to take that big step towards the next World Cup.

The importance of the meeting meant that, in the previous one, the National Anthem was lived in a special way. At a full stadium, the song was heard very effusively, it was led by Daniela Darcourt, and it was impossible not to get excited.

After listening to the anthem of the visit, it was our turn. The 11 holders of the Peruvian National Team They stood in the center of the field and, hugging each other, intoned the lyrics of the national symbol. The substitutes did the same, on the edge of the field, and the thousands of Peruvians present in the colossus of the white and red.

At the end of the chant, everyone joined in words of encouragement and applause. The motivation was at its maximum, facing the most important match in this qualifying process towards Qatar 2022.

What does Peru need to advance to the playoffs?

Follow: will have classified You don’t need anything else.

If tied: You will have to hope that Colombia, not Colombia, does not beat Venezuela on the visit. In addition, Chile should not beat Uruguay at home.

If he loses: You will have to wait for Colombia to lose to Venezuela on the road. In addition, Chile should not beat Uruguay at home.

Confirmed lineups

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotún; Edison Flores, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula.