Peru vs. Paraguay | The figures are on our side: know all the scenarios in Peru to achieve the playoff | Peruvian team | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

For the Peruvian fan, taking out the calculator in the past was an act of masochism and innocence. And although he has not ceased to be every time we poke our noses into a Copa Libertadores or a South American, the island he founded Ricardo Gareca and its technical command in the peruvian national team they have managed to make it a legitimate act that no longer arouses giggles or punctures false illusions.

We have reached the last date of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022 in fifth position, with the strange fortune of achieving the playoff depending on ourselves. If we beat Paraguay this Tuesday, at the National Stadium, we will be one step away from our second World Cup in a row.

The duels against the Guarani bring back fond memories. From the “I love you, Peru” of ‘Chorri’ Palacios, the totó dance of ‘Foquita’ Farfán to the consecration of Christian Cueva in Asunción.

The figures, in that sense, accompany us: the Blanquirroja never lost at home against Paraguay for Qualifiers. In fact, La Albirroja is the only South American nation that has not been able to beat Peru during the Gareca era.

But how will our situation of expectation be that even losing to Paraguay – an idea that we should discard from our plans so as not to give our cardiologists extra work – the playoff is possible.

For that to happen, Colombia would have to lose to Venezuela on a visit and Chile not beat Uruguay in Santiago. The draw, obviously, also plays in our favor.

Beyond the fact that Venezuelans and Charrúas take on the last game with the same intensity, the party will be complete if this Tuesday we treat ourselves to more than one celebration.

