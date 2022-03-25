Peru vs. Uruguay | Alexander Callens annoyed after the controversial play in the final minute: “It’s a robbery” qatar qualifiers 2022 | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

Alexander Callens was furious at the controversial play in the final minutes of Peru vs. Uruguay at the Centennial Stadium in Montevideo. Miguel Trauco shot hard and, at first impression, goalkeeper Sergio Rochet grabbed the ball inside the goal.

Despite the claim of the ‘Blanquirroja’ players, the referee Anderson Daronco did not stop to analyze the play in the VAR. This triggered the annoyance of the New York City defender who at the end of the game criticized the decision of the main judge.

“I told the referee and he replied that I did review it. They just showed me the image and it’s a goal. They have stolen. In a game of this magnitude, this cannot happen.” Alexander Callens expressed in statements to Movistar Deportes.

With this result, the Peruvian team will play the playoff quota against Paraguay on Tuesday, March 29 at the National Stadium. The squad led by Ricardo Gareca is in fifth place with 21 units and depends on itself.

Cueva spoke out for the controversial play

Christian Cueva shared Callens’ thoughts on the controversial play in the final minutes. “I saw it, no one is going to tell me. Talking about it is difficult because the players do not have the support that if you talk to the referee everything will be fine “declared at a press conference.

“They try to intimidate with a yellow or a red and that’s complicated. As much as we speak with all respect, they don’t listen to us and I don’t know why. This situation bothered me a lot.”he expressed.

Similarly, he added: “But things will happen in the other game. For us it is a goal. It’s hard for players to talk about refereeing because we’re intimidated when they try to push us away or shut us up. We have one game left in which we have to win. We must forget this situation that nobody will change”.