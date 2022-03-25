Peru vs. Uruguay: Controversy at the end of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying match due to an alleged goal by the Peruvian team at the Centenario

Peru vs. Uruguay this Thursday ended controversially at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Sergio Rochet got into his goal with everything and the ball at the close of the match, but the referee did not sanction a goal and did not review the play in the VAR, causing the indignation of Ricardo Gareca and his direction.
Miguel Trauco took a left-footed shot from outside the area in the discount of the commitment and the Celeste goalkeeper miscalculated. The Uruguayan took the ball in the air and ended up at the bottom of his goal, however, he stretched out his arms to try to prevent the ball from entering completely.
Anderson Daronco, the Brazilian referee in charge of the duel, immediately continued and then spoke with his VAR assistants, but did not come to review the action personally, something that sparked the annoyance of all of Peru.
¡POLÉMICA EN MONTEVIDEO! La imagen que muestra que Rochet y el balón ingresan al arco uruguayo.
⏱️ | Uruguay 🇺🇾 1-0 🇵🇪 Perú
