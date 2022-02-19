Peru vs. Uruguay | Diego Forlán referred to Uruguay’s match with the Peruvian team: “It will be a tough match” | Playoffs | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in South America enter their final stretch and the Uruguay vs. Peru is one of the most attractive, given that both are fighting for fourth place, with direct qualification for the World Cup. There is just over a month to go before the match and Diego Forlán, former player of the ‘Charrúa’ team, provided an analysis of what is to come.

The retired soccer player was interviewed by EFE and first mentioned the current power of his country’s representative and the changes brought about by the arrival of coach Diego Alonso. “There is a better team, both individually and collectively. I think we have a great selection”, expressed ‘Cachavacha’.

Then he referred to the match against “Blanquirroja”, in search of a ticket to the World Cup. “There are very good players and everything depends on us. I think we are in a good moment to have a tough game, like the one against Peru. It is a direct rival to classify”, added Diego Forlán, highlighting the two wins in a row that Uruguay achieved in the last double date of the Qualifiers.

On the other hand, the former Atlético Madrid player regretted the departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez, who directed him for several years. “It was a shame that such a successful process ended this way, but football is like that, it usually has these things”, he stated.

“No one is going to erase all the good that the ‘Master’ did. All Uruguayans are grateful for a cycle full of success and being the longest-serving coach in the history of world football”, declared Diego Forlán.

Diego Forlán and Óscar Washington Tabárez in a Uruguayan national team match. (Photo: EFE)

When will Uruguay vs. Peru?

FIFA announced that the Uruguay vs. Peru will be held next Thursday, March 24 in Montevideo, from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time). Currently, the ‘Charrúas’ occupy fourth place in the Qualifiers table, adding 22 points; while the ‘Blanquirroja’ is in the fifth box, with 21 units.