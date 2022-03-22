Peru vs Uruguay latest news LIVE: date and time, when they play and at what time for Qatar 2022 qualifiers | sports

The Peruvian team, fifth in the standings of these Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, is preparing for a tough matchup in Montevideo against a Uruguayan team that is in fourth place, just one point behind. The meeting between both teams will be the star of this day 17, since the result of it is also of interest to other countries still in the race.
Live: Latest news Peru vs. Uruguay
Araujo considers that the match against Uruguay will be more difficult than against Colombia
The central defender of the Peruvian national team, Miguel Araujo, said that the match against Uruguay will be “harder than the one we played against Barranquilla.”
The central defender added that all his teammates will have to pay attention to the 90 minutes of the next game of the “bicolor” against the team led by Diego Alonso this Thursday, March 24, for the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.
The results that would be favorable for Peru
The Peruvian team will face Uruguay on the 17th date of the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. Below are the results that would be favorable for the “red and white” to confirm their attendance at the next World Cup.
Chile should lose a visit to Brazil and win the Celeste in Santiago, while Colombia triumphs in its two matches against Bolivia and Venezuela. In this way, the Red would reach 22 points and the Colombians would add 25 units.
In this scenario, Peru would only need to get 3 points, either beating Uruguay in Montevideo or beating Paraguay in Lima to reach the 24 units that ensure fifth place in the standings. That is, the playoff at least.
Technical director of Uruguay assures that they will seek to be protagonists
Uruguay’s coach, Diego Alonso, said that “Celeste” will play to be the protagonist on Thursday in the duel against Peru for the penultimate date of the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.
Alonso explained that the intention of the Uruguayans will be “to be protagonists, to have a proactive game, to defend forward and try to have control of the game,” said the strategist.
“Peru is a team that has been competing at a high level for seven years, has had the opportunity to qualify for the previous World Cup, compete strongly in three Copa Americas, today it is in a position to qualify. All this speaks of the danger,” added Alonso.
Conmebol highlighted Diego Godín
The Uruguayan center-back is the footballer who played the most minutes in this tie for Qatar 2022.
Those selected from abroad in the Uruguayan team arrived this Monday at the Celeste Complex. Soccer players such as José María Giménez, Sebastián Coate, Nicolás de la Cruz, Matías Vecino, among others, were under the orders of coach Diego Alonso.
Advíncula and Zambrano also arrived in the capital
After winning the Argentine superclassic with Boca Juniors, the two soccer players arrived at the Jorge Chávez airport, from where they quickly left for the concentration without declaring for the press. Video: Joel Robles / URPI-LR
Diego Godín calls to take care of Lapadula
The defender of the Uruguayan team was cautious with the Peruvian striker, whom he could not face in the first round due to suspension. “He is a good striker, he moves well and we have to pay attention in defense”, said the Uruguayan. Video: ESPN
Gabriel Costa arrived in Lima
The soccer player from Colo Colo arrived in the Peruvian capital to join Ricardo Gareca’s team. ‘Gabi’ arrives after playing in his team’s 5-0 win over Palestino in the Chilean league. Video: Joel Robles / URPI-LR
Will Peru also reach the finish line?
Conmebol promoted the matches of this penultimate date of the qualifiers with a striking publication on its social networks. So far, only Brazil and Argentina have a guaranteed place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The end is near, everyone wants to reach the finish line! 🙌
With the arrival of Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano scheduled for the next few hours, the last elements from abroad that are missing to join the bicolor team are Santiago Ormeño, Renato Tapia and Gabriel Costa. Photo: GLR
When does the Peruvian team travel to Montevideo?
According to the schedule of activities published a few days ago, the bicolor team will leave for the Uruguayan capital on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22. Once in Charrúa territory, he will train on Wednesday the 23rd to be ready for the duel on Thursday the 24th. Photo: FPF
Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano already fly to Peru
Through his social networks, the Boca Juniors player shared a photo of his trip with “León” to join the Peruvian team. Photo: Instagram
Who were the last players to join the Peruvian team?
Last Sunday night, Gianluca Lapadula, Miguel Araujo and Marcos López arrived in Lima to join the team that trains at Videna under the orders of Ricardo Gareca.
In the last few hours, Gianluca Lapadula, Miguel Araujo, Marcos López and Gabriel Costa were the players who arrived on Lima to join the Blanquirroja practices. The three arrive with the rhythm of competition for this double date.
Other elements of the Bicolor that militate in foreign leagues, such as Christian Cueva and André Carrillo, had already joined the local media team a few days ago who work in the San Luis sports complex under the command of “Tiger”.
After the clash against La Celeste, Peru will still have one more match left, against Paraguay in Lima. In this match against the Guarani it will be defined if the Blanquirroja achieves the direct quota for the World Cup, falls into the playoff zone or is left empty-handed.
When does Peru play vs. Uruguay?
the duel between Peru vs. Uruguayas well as most of the penultimate date in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be played this Thursday, March 24.
At what time is the Peru vs. Uruguay?
According to Conmebol programming, Peru vs. Uruguay will be played simultaneously with three other matches in the qualifying process from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and 8:30 pm (Uruguayan time).
What channel shows the game Peru vs. Uruguay?
On Peruvian television, the commitment Peru vs. Uruguay can be seen on the screens of Movistar Deportes (cable and/or satellite) and América TV (channel 4 of the open signal).
Where do they play Peru vs. Uruguay?
The scenario for this confrontation Peru vs. Uruguay will be the mythical Centenario Stadium, the main sports venue in the Uruguayan country that will look packed after all the tickets that were put up for sale sold out.
Qatar 2022 Qualifying Position Table
In the preview of date 17, this is how the teams of Peru and Uruguay march in the position table: