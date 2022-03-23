Peru vs. Uruguay when they play, where they play, where to watch the game and what is the schedule for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Uruguay oops | SPORTS

The most awaited game by the fans of the peruvian national team. Peru vs. Uruguay faces will be seen this week in the duel of Day 17 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying, a reserved forecast match where the two teams are one step away from qualifying for the World Cup. Here we tell you when they play, at what time and on what channel you can follow the broadcast.

When does Peru play vs. Uruguay?

Peru vs. Uruguay will play this Thursday, March 24, the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers match. The match will take place from the Centenario Stadium, where the Uruguayan team will seek to secure their qualification for Qatar 2022 with a victory, while the Peruvian team intends to strike as a visitor .

At what time do Peru vs. Uruguay?

The match between the Peruvian team and the Uruguayan team will be broadcast from 8:30 p.m. in Montevideo, since the sky blue will be local. In Peru you can follow this great game from 6:30 p.m. Remember that Peru vs. Uruguay will be played at the Centenario stadium.

Peru vs. Uruguay: which TV channel broadcasts the match?

The match between Peru vs. Uruguay will be broadcast by Movistar Deportes (channel 3 and 703 in HD) and América TV (channel 4) if you want to watch it from Peruvian territory. In addition, from Charrúa territory it can be seen via VTV or VTV Plus.

