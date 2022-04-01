Peru was included in the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw simulation carried out by MisterChip on networks | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian National Team is close to qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Ricardo Gareca’s team will have to face the winner of the Australia vs. The United Arab Emirates, however, in a simulation carried out by MisterChip for the FIFA draw to define the World Cup groups, chose to include Peru directly.

The Spanish communicator carried out a test of the groups that could be given in the draw for the 2022 World Cup and decided to include the Peruvian team as if it had qualified for the highest national team soccer tournament.

In the MisterChip test, the ‘Blanquirroja’ came out in Group D along with England, the Netherlands and Morocco.

The Peruvian National Team will have to wait to find out which team it will face for the playoff that, if won, would give it a pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The winner of the United Arab Emirates and Australia will play against Peru.

Both teams finished third in their respective groups of the Asian Qualifiers and the definition will be played on June 7. After that, the duel against Peru would be on June 13 or 14.

The team led by Ricardo Gareca finished the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 in fifth position, the same one that allows them to continue dreaming, since it gave them a place in the playoffs. The four teams that got their direct pass were Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.