Peru: what is the origin of the protests that have caused a serious political and social crisis in the South American country

Peru has become a social hotbed.

Since the beginning of the month, the country has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations, strikes and blockades that began with actions by carrier groups due to the increase in fuel prices.

Later, agricultural workers hit by the rise in fertilizer prices, heads of families outraged by the rise in food prices, teachers dissatisfied with what they consider the abandonment of public education and other more or less organized groups joined.

What began as a truckers’ strike with its epicenter in the department of Junín led to a multitude of protests scattered throughout the country, with roadblocks and clashes that left at least 6 dead.

