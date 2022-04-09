Peru: what is the origin of the protests that have caused a serious political and social crisis in the South American country

Guillermo D. Olmo @BBCgolmo

Peru has become a social hotbed.

Since the beginning of the month, the country has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations, strikes and blockades that began with actions by carrier groups due to the increase in fuel prices.

Later, agricultural workers hit by the rise in fertilizer prices, heads of families outraged by the rise in food prices, teachers dissatisfied with what they consider the abandonment of public education and other more or less organized groups joined.

What began as a truckers’ strike with its epicenter in the department of Junín led to a multitude of protests scattered throughout the country, with roadblocks and clashes that left at least 6 dead.

The government attributes the rise in fuel prices to the war in Ukraine and after days of incidents, announced the suspension of the General Sales Tax on some fuels and certain items in the basic basket.

Numerous analysts reproach Castillo for erratic handling of the crisis. The president apologized after claiming in the first few days that the roadblocks were due to the action of “malicious” and “paid” ringleaders, angering many of the protesters, and on Thursday he set out with his ministers on a trip to the regions where the most intense protests were registered to learn first-hand the demands of the dissatisfied.

What moves the protesters

There have been diverse voices and claims. Some of the carriers that blocked the Central Highway, one of the main roads connecting Lima with the rest of the country, complained about gasoline prices, but also about the amount of traffic fines.

And one of the targets of attacks by violent protesters has been highway toll booths.

But observers agree that the discontent is due to a cross-cutting phenomenon and has causes that go beyond the recent rise in the cost of living.

Alonso Cárdenas, an expert in public policy at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, told BBC Mundo that “there is a terminal crisis in the system of political representation and that has led us to the fact that in the last six years we have had five presidents, a Congress dissolved and 13 prime ministers”.

disappointed teachers

When Pedro Castillo became president of Peru, teacher Juan Paco Acasiete had high expectations.

“We voted for the change, but now we protest because important aspects are being breached to move our country forward,” he says in a conversation with BBC Mundo.

At 56 years old, he has worked 34 years as a primary school teacher and is now one of the leaders of the Unitary Union of Workers in Education, (Sutep) in Ica, one of the cities that has experienced the most violent clashes in recent days.

He feels that a president who campaigned under the banner of his experience as a teacher has failed them. He “promised to change a Constitution that imposes a neoliberal economic model and has not done so.”

More than because of the war in Ukraine, Juan Paco believes that the rise in prices is due to the action of “the groups that control the monopolies in Peru and abuse prices.”

A new Constitution is not the only promise that Juan Paco believes the president has not fulfilled.

“He promised no more poor people in a rich country, but that continues to happen in our country,” he complains.

Although what most infuriates him, according to what he says, are the breaches in education. “When he led a teachers’ strike in 2017 and in his electoral campaign, Castillo demanded to invest 10% of GDP in education, but we continue to see that the budget is not enough to cover the shortcomings.”

“Now that we are trying to return to presence after the pandemic, many are in such poor condition that they need to be demolished and raised again.”

The expert Cárdenas agrees that “the pandemic hit Peru more fiercely than perhaps any other country in the world and that has exposed a series of shortcomings not only in the health sector but in all public services.”

image source, Alessandro Cinque / Reuters Caption, The blockade of the South Pan-American highway by protesters lasted several days

Juan Paco tried this Thursday to travel to Lima to join the great union march called in the Peruvian capital, but the blockade of the South Pan-American highway by another of the protesting groups prevented him from doing so.

But he thinks he will soon have another chance to protest.

“If there is no rectification, President Castillo will have to step aside.”

Tired of “corruption”

Many analysts agree that government mistakes have been one of the factors that have made things worse. In his column in “La República”, Mirko Lauer wrote: “What we have just seen is above all a release of energy accumulated in disappointments linked to the impoverishment that came with the pandemic and the image of absolute ineffectiveness, headed with corruption, in the nine months of Pedro Castillo”.

Caption, Víctor Suica believes that “corruption” is one of Peru’s main problems.

But among those who protest there are also supporters of the president who believe that he is not to blame for the situation.

At the age of 80, Víctor Suica decided to join one of the protests in Lima. “It is the Peruvian and foreign capitalists who impose exorbitant prices on us,” he says.

He says that Peruvians have been “enduring 30 years of corruption.”

He makes a living as a street vendor of children’s clothing, because, according to his account, in 1988 he lost his post in the civil service of the Peruvian Navy after being fired for participating in a strike.

Since then, he has been demanding compensation in court and has added his voice to the latest wave of protests. “It’s time to fight for our rights,” he assures as he advances as the only bearer of his banner in the group that approached the Congress of the Republic this Thursday to shout his indignation.

Born in Ayacucho, he has been in Lima for half his life.

Caption, Vicente Cirlopu assures that his salary is enough for less and less.

A few meters from Víctor, Vicente Cirlopu also complains: “Every year we increase benefits, but with what prices are rising now, it’s not enough for us.”

With the barely 2,500 (US$672) monthly soles that this 53-year-old father of a family earns as a construction worker, it is difficult for him to support his family.

“Sugar is already at five soles and it won’t stop rising,” he complains, reflecting Peru’s dependence on imports of some of the products that have become more expensive as a result of the war in Ukraine, such as fertilizers, wheat, and energy in general.

Vicente feels it in his own flesh due to the increase in public transport fares, which hits especially in Huacho, where he lives, just over three hours by road from Lima.

image source, Alessandro Cinque / Reuters Caption, Violence has taken over some of the protests.

He assures that he has participated in peaceful protests, but he is not surprised that there have been outbreaks of violence: “Unfortunately, when you demonstrate peacefully, the State laughs at you and vandal groups end up becoming visible in the marches.”

For him, “Castillo is not responsible for what is happening because he is tied down by the political caste that does not allow him to make changes for the good of the people.”

However, he believes that the president has also made mistakes in recent days. “Trying to leave us all locked down without being able to work with a state of emergency after everything we’ve been through with the pandemic was a serious mistake.”

Teacher Eva Condori, 36, does not blame Castillo either and rejects the criticism she often receives for her alleged lack of preparation for the position. “In Peru we have had very academic presidents who did nothing but steal from his administration.”

For her, the problem is that “there are very powerful people who all they want is to boycott the government.” So she also goes out to protest, but not against the president, but to demand that he close a Congress that she sees as a nest of corruption.

Representatives of Fuerza Popular, the Fujimori party, are sitting in Congress, which insists with other right-wing forces in calling for Castillo’s resignation, and after his victory in the elections they presented unproven accusations of electoral fraud. For Alonso Cárdenas, the refusal of the opposition to recognize the results has also incited those who went out to protest against the president after declaring a curfew in Lima.

And to complicate everything a little more, as Cárdenas recalls, “Peru is facing local and regional elections in a few months, and historically this has increased conflict because local leaders seek to raise the social temperature to appropriate the protests and benefit politically.”

This being the case, what can happen now?

Although a Castillian, Víctor Suica has a warning for the president: “If you don’t solve this price problem, it will be all the people of Los Andes who end up going down to Lima to protest.”