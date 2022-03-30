Peru wins the ticket to the Conmebol playoff after defeating Paraguay at home (Goals)

The Peruvian National Team won the ticket to the playoffs of the Conmebol Qualifiers, after beating the team from Peru 2 goals to 0 at home. Paraguay on the last day and leave on the way to Colombia, heading to the world cup Qatar 2022.

The Puruano team achieved its goal for this duel, which was to win the ticket to the playoff against the Asian representative, who will start between the teams of the United Arab Emirates and Australia, seeking to play their second consecutive World Cup after participating in Russia 2018.

The Peruvian National Team came to this duel a little hurt after losing the opportunity to win the direct ticket to Qatar 2022, in a controversial game against Uruguay where they claim a goal not considered valid by the Brazilian whistler in this match.

The architects of the winning goals for the Peruvian National Team were the work of Guianlupa Lapadula, who barely took advantage of a ball in the Paraguay area after 5 minutes to make it 1-0, while the second goal was by Yoshimar Yotun at 42 of the first half.

With this victory, the Peruvian team of technical director Ricardo Gareca reached 24 units in these Conmebol Qualifiers, to continue as fifth place and leave the Colombian team that was left out of Qatar 2022 in sixth position with 23 points.