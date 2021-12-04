Perugia – LR Vicenza 1-0 16th matchday

Perugia (3-5-2) Chichizola; Sgarbi, Curado Dell’Orco; Falzerano (68 ‘Ghion), Segre, Burrai, Kouan (45’ Ferrarini), Lisi (68 ‘Righetti); Matos (88 ′ Murano), De Luca (75 ′ Vanbaleghem). Available: Fulignati, Rosi, Righetti, Gyabuaa, Carretta, Murano, Sounas, Murgia, Ghion, Vanbaleghem, Ferrarini, Baldi. Herds Alvini

LR Vicenza (4-2-3-1) Large; Bruscagin (61 ‘Pontisso), Ierardi, Brosco, Crecco (80’ Calderoni); Zonta (80 ‘Alessio), Ranocchia; Di Pardo (86 ′ Padella), Proia, Giacomelli; Dalmonte. Available Confente, Pizzignacco, Padella, Sandon, Lattanzio, Ongaro, Pontisso, Rigoni, Calderoni, Giacobbo, Alessio. Herds Brocchi

Networks: 48 ‘De Luca (P)

Referee: Manganiello from the Pinerolo section; assistants Imperiale and Fiore; fourth official Rutella; at the VAR Fourneau

Note: Falzerano, Ierardi, Kouan, De Luca, Dalmonte are booked; Corners 4-3; Recovery 0 and 5 ‘

Second half

90 + 6 It ends 1-0 defeat that further distances the red and white from salvation

90 + 5 Melee in the Perugia area but no one succeeds in the winning leg

5 minutes of recovery

90 ‘VICENZA close to equalization with a header from Brosco that touches the post

88 ′ Last substitution in Perugia, Matos comes out inside Murano

86 ′ Also Di Pardo comes out in his place Padella

85 ‘Yellow for protests in Dalmonte

80 ′ Two changes in the ranks of Vicenza: Calderoni for Crecco and Alessio for Zonta

75 ′ Another change for Perugia with Vanbaleghem who takes the place of De Luca

68 ′ Double change for the hosts: Righetti and Ghion enter Falzerano and Lisi

62 ‘First substitution decided by Brocchi: outside Bruscagin inside Pontisso who is immediately dangerous but his right is central

61 ′ Timid reaction of Lane, nice pass by Dalmonte for Di Pardo who badly wastes the ball of a possible draw

60 ‘Vicenza in a doll, lightning fast counterattack of the Umbrians with Matos who kicks to the side

54 ′ Grandi keeps Vicenza alive by rejecting the violent blow from Matos

50 ′ PERUGIA IN ADVANTAGE: on the next corner tap in by the same attacker. A goal validated by the VAR after being initially canceled due to Ferrarini’s offside

47 ‘Volley shot by De Luca deflected for a corner by Ierardi

Teams back on the pitch, there will be a change for Perugia with Kouan giving way to Ferrarini

First half

45 ‘The first half ends without recovery

40 ‘Kouan is also warned for a foul on Giacomelli. Free kick from an interesting position for the red and white

37 ‘VICENZA Great turn of Dalmonte that forces Chichizola to take refuge in the corner

31 ′ Still Perugia with Lisi who focuses and goes to the shooting, Grandi is there

22 ′ Nice cross from Falzerano for De Luca who puts her in a split. Good for Lane that the attacker was offside and the goal is canceled

21 ′ Yellow card for Ierardi, guilty of a foul in the middle of the field

17 ‘Giacomelli’s right from outside the area that ends up high

12 ′ Perugia is also seen for the first time with De Luca kicking to the side

11 Dalmonte’s filter for Giacomelli who points the opponent and goes to the shot that is saved by Chichizola

5 ′ Low cross from the left by Giacomelli for Zonta who, however, does not find the door

4 ′ Falzerano falls in the area, the referee warns him for simulation

The game has begun

A minute of silence before the kick-off to remember Alberto Tomassini, a historic collaborator of Perugia