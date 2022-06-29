Peruvian actor Christian Esquivel will be part of a film directed by Angelina Jolie | entertainment cinema rmmn | LIGHTS

After his outstanding participation in the series “The Other Liberators”, where he played Túpac Amaru II, the actor Cristhian Esquivel Palomino announced that it will be part of the film directed by Angelina Jolie.

The also national producer used his social networks to share with his followers that he is currently filming the film project of the Hollywood star in the city of Rome, Italy.

“The city of Rome is currently my home, where I am shooting an extraordinary film directed by…(thriller music) the wonderful Angelina Jolie”, the actor wrote when sharing images of the impressive Italian landscapes.

Christian Esquivel He also published photographs of his time at Cinecitta, the large complex of film and television studios located in Rome, in addition to his visit to the Embassy of Peru in Italy.

This is not the first time that the race of Christian Esquivel makes a huge international leap, since it has previously had supporting roles in major Hollywood productions such as Steven Soderbergh’s “El Che” and Ron Howard’s “In the Heart of the Sea”.

What movie is it?

Everything indicates that Christian Esquivel will be part of the cast of actors of Whitout Blood, the fifth film directed by Angelina Jolie which is currently shooting in southern Italy.

The film is based on the book Whitout Blood, written by the Italian novelist Alessandro Baricco, which was published in 2008.

So far it has been confirmed that the film will star Salma Hayek, who worked with Jolie in the Marvel film “Eternals”, and Demián Bichir, nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film “A Better Life”. . The role that the Peruvian actor will have in the film is still unknown.