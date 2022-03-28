Peruvian Federation denounces referee Anderson Daronco to FIFA for not conceding a goal in a match against Uruguay | Soccer | sports

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) reported this Sunday that it has reported Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco to FIFA for his performance in the Blanquirroja match against Uruguay, in the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022, in which he did not concede a goal that It would have been a draw for the visit.

“The FPF informs that, last Friday, a forceful complaint was filed with FIFA, regarding the actions of referee Anderson Daronco, due to publicly known facts,” the federation published in a brief statement.

He explained that he awaits the “prompt response from FIFA under a regular conduct in its procedures” and affirmed that the Peruvian team continues its preparation for the crucial match against Paraguay next Tuesday.

In addition, he thanked the “spectacular” support of the Peruvian fans in Montevideo last Thursday and invited them to continue united with the conviction of reaching “the great goal in these qualifiers.”

The match against Uruguay, which ended with the 1-0 victory of Celestewas marked by Daronco’s decision not to concede a goal to Peru that would have equalized.

The play occurred in the final stretch of the match, when a center by Miguel Trauco was poisoned for the defense and was caught by the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, when, supposedly, he had crossed the goal line.

‘Theft’, the posture in Peru

The word “robbery” was chosen by fans on social networks, the media and even by the country’s president, Pedro Castillo, to refer to Daronco’s performance.

With this victory, Uruguay obtained its quota for the 2022 World Cup one date before the South American qualifiers end, while the Blanquirroja is fifth and has its last option to qualify next Tuesday in Lima, where it will host Paraguay.

A victory will be essential for Peru to maintain the fifth place that gives access to the playoff against an Asian country.

On Friday, the Peruvian team reported that Peruvian winger André Carrillo suffered a sprain in the match against Uruguay and will miss the last game against Paraguay.

Peru will also not count in the crucial match with Jefferson Farfán and his captain, Paolo Guerrero, who have not yet completed the process of recovering from the injuries that have dragged on since last year. (D)