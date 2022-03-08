Peruvian national team: FIFA confirmed the referees for Peru vs. Uruguay and Peru vs. Paraguay for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

The peruvian national team The chance to return to a World Cup will be played against Uruguay and Paraguay after their historic presence in Russia 2018. The ‘Blanquirroja’ will seek their ticket to Qatar 2022 and, although the list of summoned has not yet been defined, what is already official the list of referees for both commitments.

FIFA made official this Monday the list of judges who will deliver justice on Thursday, March 24 from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, against the Charrúas; and also of the referees who will be on Tuesday the 29th of the same month at the National Stadium in Lima, against the Guarani.

For the first meeting of the Peruvian national team, the highest governing body in world football designated the Brazilians Anderson Daronco, Bruno Pires and Kleber Gil in the main list, while for the second confrontation of the ‘Blanquirroja’, the chosen ones were the Argentines Fernando Rapallini, Diego Bonfa and Maximiliano Del Yesso.

The cast led by Ricardo Gareca, after an inauspicious start, recovered, achieved good results and is currently ranked fifth in the Qualifiers, with 21 points. That position would allow him to obtain the quota for the playoffs. However, reaching Uruguay, fourth with 22, is also possible.

This Friday, March 11, the ‘Tigre’ Gareca, in a press conference, will announce the list of those summoned for the decisive games that remain for the ‘Bicolor’.

Peru vs. Uruguay: these are the referees for the match

Head Referee: Anderson Daronco

Assistant referee 1: Bruno Pires

Assistant referee 2: Kleber Gil

Peru vs. Paraguay: these are the referees for the match

Main referee: Fernando Rapallini

Assistant referee 1: Diego Bonfa

Assistant referee 2: Maximiliano Del Yesso

