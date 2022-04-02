Sports

Peruvian national team: from Ricardo Gareca’s first team, only 6 made it to Qatar 2022 | sports

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

A few days ago, the Nacional ‘exploded’ with joy and hubbub for the goal achieved: the Peruvian team reached the playoffs for the second time in a row thanks to Ricardo Gareca and he was only one game away from attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Without a doubt, the ‘Tiger’ and the Blanquirroja have formed a successful relationship for seven years. A connection that had a not entirely good start, but that paid off over time.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Inter idol and Colombian legend aspires to be president of the Federation

10 mins ago

“Soccer is a little box of surprises and I hope that America takes the first step”

21 mins ago

Unrecognizable! This is what Canelo Álvarez’s physique looks like weeks after colliding with Dmitry Bivol

33 mins ago

Juan Carlos Osorio future in selection and two offers from clubs | National teams

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button