Peruvian National Team: Ricardo Gareca left for Europe to visit Gianluca Lapadula and Renato Tapia | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian National Team has two important challenges for March this year: the matches against Uruguay and Paraguay, for the last double date of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022. Ricardo Gareca He knows that he will have to have all the possible players for these commitments, which is why he started his visiting tour in Europe.

The first to be visited will be Renato Tapia and Gianluca Lapadula. The Celta de Vigo midfielder continues to work alongside his teammates at the Spanish club, although he had to go through a recovery process, because he made sense after the duels with the ‘bicolor’.

In this sense, the ‘Tiger’, together with the physical trainer Néstor Bonillo, want to know how Tapia’s work process is going, since he is one of his key players for his game scheme, especially for the six points that are disputed in Montevideo and Lima, two dates to close the Qualifiers.

Next to go see is Gianluca Lapadula. The Italian-Peruvian striker has been going through legal issues with the club where he plays, Benevento, so he has not been able to integrate training with his teammates, in addition to not playing since he was called up for the duels against Colombia and Ecuador .

Although the panorama is not the best for the ‘Blanquirroja’ attacker, the DT hopes that the internal issues can be resolved, as has been reported from Italy. This, after it became known that ‘Lapagol’ will gradually be integrated into the work of his institution.

Date and time confirmed for the matches in Peru

Peru will visit Uruguay on the penultimate date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and the clash will be key to determining the qualifiers for the World Cup. Due to its significance, the FPF revealed that the match will be played on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time), in parallel with other important matches.

On the other hand, on the 18th date, the trend will be similar. The Peru vs. Paraguay, at the National Stadium in Lima, will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time), at the same time as Chile vs. Uruguay, Ecuador vs. Argentina and Venezuela vs. Colombia. In this final day of Qualifying, Bolivia vs. Brazil will have a different planning.

Receives our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.