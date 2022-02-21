Peruvian Selection | Edison Flores for all of Peru: the gesture he had with Peruvians in the United States | PHOTO | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Last Saturday, DC United and LA Galaxy met in a friendly, prior to the start of the 2022 MLS season. edison flowers was also for this commitment, so the fans of the Peruvian National Team who were at the Dignity Health Tennis Center did not hesitate to ask for a photo.

Although the game was tied 2-2, the national fans who were in the stands took the opportunity to see “Orejitas” live and thus be photographed with him or ask him to sign the “bicolor” shirt. All these gestures were recorded by them and uploaded to their social networks.

flowersAs a reply, he shared in his stories the images and videos of his approach with the fans. As recalled, the D.C. United He was fulfilling a schedule of friendlies, before the 2022 season of the Major Soccer League starts, which is scheduled for next weekend.

Edison Flores and his gesture with the Peruvian fans. (Photo: Instagram)

Good moment of the ‘Orejas’

edison flowers He is going through a great moment in his career, as could be seen in the duels played with the Peruvian National Team and with his club. The ’10’ of DC United was interviewed by the official media of the MLS team, after the friendly against New York Red Bull and confessed that he has been regaining confidence in his game.

“I am finding a lot of confidence in myself, which is what I needed, anyway, the group always gave me that confidence. We are working together this year to achieve great goals, and I think we can do it.” pointed out the ‘Ears’ for the American box cameras.

Under the technical direction of Hernan Losadathe former player of University of Sports He hopes to meet his team’s objectives in this new campaign and to achieve this they are not saving anything in preseason games. Their first game of the season will be on Saturday, February 26, against Charlotte FC.

Receives our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.