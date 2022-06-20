Peruvian shamans perform a ritual to neutralize the Australian team

Lima, Peru.- At the top of a sacred hill in Lima, twelve shamans placed coca leaves in a ceramic pot over a campfire to neutralize the Australian players who will face Peru on Monday for a coveted place in the World Cup in Qatar. 2022.

Dressed in colorful traditional woolen outfits, the 12 indigenous people from the Andean highlands, the jungle and the coast of Peru prayed to ‘Tayta Inti’ (Father Sun) and ‘Pachamama’ (Mother Earth) before the photographs of both teams , three days before the decisive match in Doha.

“We have performed a ritual on the Australian goalkeeper so that he is in a bad position and truncated, and so the goal is accessible in his goal,” shaman Miguel de los Santos tells AFP.

A colorful traditional altar was built on the cloudy top of the deserted San Cristóbal hill, 300 meters high, from which the central area of ​​Lima can be seen. It is an “apu”, a place of worship and adoration that dominates a valley, which has served as a ceremonial site since before the arrival of the Spanish conquerors in Peru in the 16th century.

“We have seen that there is joy in the Peruvian people. You see Peru in the World Cup,” shaman Walter Alarcón tells AFP while officiating the ancestral spell aimed at nullifying the effectiveness of the enemy.

lizard legs

Just like four years ago, Peru is once again on the verge of a nervous breakdown while awaiting the game against Australia.

Both teams will play at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayan, west of Doha, and the winner will join Group D of the World Cup, where France, Denmark and Tunisia await.

The shamans raised a soccer ball with the Peruvian colors (red and white) and a jersey with the number 9, that of the Italo-Peruvian gunner Gianluca Lapadula, the “Bambino”.

“We have a lot of faith in Lapadula, that’s why we have lifted him up so he can score the goal,” healer Ana María Simeón told AFP.

On colorful woolen blankets spread out on the ground, the shamans placed oranges, tangerines, bananas and apples. In addition, they put grains of corn and other Andean cereals on top of shellfish.

On the photograph of the Peruvian team, the healers threw yellow flowers, coca leaves and perfumed water to give it good vibes.

“Grab the shirt, teacher”, repeated one of the shamans while this garment was placed on the photo of the Peruvian painting in the middle of the sound of maracas.

Instead, the photo of the Australian team was turned upside down, with steel swords stabbed into it and lizard legs put on it.

“Magical Secrets”

One of the shamans blew a conch like a trumpet at the beginning of the morning ceremony in this “apu” located among the clouds that covered Lima, something usual during the austral autumn and winter months.

“We have neutralized the Australian game by using crawling animals and dummies to make them confused on the pitch. This spell will reach Doha”, says the shaman Alarcón.

“We have carried out the ritual of triumph after taking ayahuasca,” he adds.

Ayahuasca is a traditional drink from the Amazon extracted from a vine of the same name, also known as “rope of the spirits”, which produces hallucinogenic effects.

“We have given the strength to the team so that it can score the goals it needs to be able to go to the World Cup, although there will be a lot of fighting in the game,” explains Simeón, a healer.

Read | “I can’t smile”: Justin Bieber reveals that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

“The match is going to be well fought, it will have many cards. It seems that the match could be defined in penalties, “adds the woman, who wore an ancestral white and red suit that had the phrase “I love you Peru” stamped on it.

The healer affirms that the Australians “also have their magical secrets that they ask for in order to win” and “they have used thorns and swords to neutralize the Peruvian players.”

Peru dreams of a second consecutive World Cup after qualifying for the Russia-2018 event, also under the leadership of Argentine Ricardo Gareca, after an absence of 36 years.

Australia and Peru have only played each other once, in the first round of Russia-2018, in a match that ended with a 2-0 victory for the South Americans.

RECEIVE THE MOST RELEVANT NEWS OF THE DAY THROUGH WHATSAPP; SUBMIT THE WORD ‘HIGH’ BY CLICKING IT HERE

CE