Peruvian team | Coffee journalists put Gareca as their first option to lead Colombia | sports

Peruvian team | Coffee journalists put Gareca as their first option to lead Colombia

The Colombian national team was one of the big disappointments in the recent edition of the qualifiers Qatar 2022 being one point away from the playoff zone, which finally went to the Peruvian team. A large part of the credit for this achievement of the Bicolor belongs to its coach, Ricardo Gareca, whose name has sounded for a few months among the coffee press as an option to take charge of the national team.

