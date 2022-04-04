Peruvian team | Coffee journalists put Gareca as their first option to lead Colombia | sports

The Colombian national team was one of the big disappointments in the recent edition of the qualifiers Qatar 2022 being one point away from the playoff zone, which finally went to the Peruvian team. A large part of the credit for this achievement of the Bicolor belongs to its coach, Ricardo Gareca, whose name has sounded for a few months among the coffee press as an option to take charge of the national team.

During an ESPN Colombia program, different panelists gave their proposals on who should be the new technical director of the Tricolor. “ Do you know what Gareca did? Clean the dressing room of Peru. Farfán, Advíncula who was partying, to Pizarro who no longer wanted to play for the national team, he told them ‘no more’ and began to bring ‘Cuevita’, Yotún… ”, they mentioned.

“ He is a coach who is more grounded in our reality and also economically ”, commented Carlos Valdes. Also, other options to be the DT of Colombia were Marcelo Gallardo, Nerón Navarro and Marcelo Bielsa.

Gareca sounds to be the new coach of Colombia

YOU CAN SEE: “Papa Poulsen, I will see you again”: fans of the Peruvian national team joke with the Danish player

Date of the playoff match of Peru against Australia or the United Arab Emirates

It was learned by Gustavo Peralta of the newspaper Líbero that the playoff match between Conmebol and AFC will take place on June 13 and would be scheduled for 1:00 pm (Peruvian time) in Doha.

When do Australia vs. United Arab Emirates?

Days before the playoff matches for Qatar 2022, Australia and the United Arab Emirates will define the Asian playoff champion on June 7 in Doha. The schedule is still unknown.

How were the groups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?