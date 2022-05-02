Peruvian team was sanctioned by FIFA prior to the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup | FPF | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Sports

This Monday, the FIFA published a document announcing several sanctions on different international teams and one of them is Peru. The ‘Bicolor’ was fined by the highest soccer entity for having discriminatory behavior on the part of the fans in the match against Paraguay on March 30 at the National Stadium, due to the Qatar 2022 Qualifying.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) will be fined with a payment of more than 118,800 soles and with a limited match of spectators. On this last point, it is still unknown what the meeting with reduced capacity would be, but it could be the friendly against New Zealand, in Barcelona, ​​​​prior to the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that the peruvian national team managed to occupy the fifth place in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 24 points product of 7 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses. Now, in the playoff, he will face the winner of the key between Australia vs. United Arab Emirates.

FIFA sanctions to the Peruvian team.
FIFA sanctions to the Peruvian team. / FIFA

WHEN DOES PERU VS. NEW ZEALAND

The friendly match is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, ​​Spain. This match will serve as preparation to face the playoff to the World Cup.

WORLD PLAYBACK

The scheduled date for the decisive duel of the Peruvian team is June 13 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha. The start time will be 1:00 pm in Lima.

