Peruvian team will play friendly with Mexico in the United States for this date VIDEO | SPORTS

The peruvian national team prepares with everything to get that expected last ticket to Qatar 2022 and in the FPF they are confident in the ability to Ricardo Gareca and his pupils to achieve that goal with such security that a friendly compromise with the Mexico national team to be played in the United States. Find out all the details here!

It has not yet been made official, but sources in the VIDENA and in Latin TV They pointed out that the agreement between both federations is closed and that the draft contract for the match stipulates that it be carried out in the september fifa datewith the projection that the ‘white-red‘ have already achieved the classification to Qatar 2022.

The administration of Agustin Lozanowould have received the approval of Ricardo Gareca to coordinate this duel, due to the characteristics of the team led by his countryman, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoa team with speed and physical power, aspects that Peru would face in the group stage in Qatar 2022 beside France Y Denmark.

La Blanquirroja will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates to obtain a place in the World Cup.

But not only could the date be known, it was also confirmed that the meeting of the peruvian national team and the ‘Tricolor‘ would be played in the imposing stadium rosebowl It was the scene of the World Cup final United States 1994. The organizers have foreseen a success of sales in the localities, due to the large Mexican and Peruvian community in this west coast state.

Peruvian team: Meet the six ‘Lapadulas’ from Australia

Australia is a strong candidate to be Peru’s rival in the international playoff to access Qatar 2022 if they beat the United Arab Emirates, they will use their available weapons, including their 6 ‘Lapadulas’.

The ‘socceroos’, managed to repatriate 6 footballers, some of Australian descent and others nationalized, to reinforce the ‘kangaroos’ and improve their options for a new World Cup classification and these are:

1. Bruno Fornaroli: He was born in Uruguay but arrived at Melbourne City in 2016. After acquiring Australian nationality, he was called up for the first time on March 16, 2022 at the age of 34.

2.Fran Karacic: The 25-year-old defender was born in Croatia, however he was cleared to play for Australia as his father was born there.

3. Martin Boyle: The right winger was born in Scotland and began his career in that country. He currently plays soccer for Saudi Arabia and represents Australia, the nation of his father.

4. Denis Genreau: Genreau was born in France and both of her parents are French. When he was a child, the family moved to Australia and there he began his football career.

5. James Jeggo: The 30-year-old midfielder is Austrian by birth and, similar to Genreau, moved to Melbourne at an early age.

6. Awer Mabil: The most dangerous of the group of returnees. Mabil was born in Kenya and his parents are originally from South Sudan. Australia’s ‘Sadio Mané’, he learned to move the ball in refugee camps when he was just 5 years old. His mother obtained solidarity asylum in Australia and in a short time he began to stand out as a player in the Under 17 and Under 20 teams, but his debut with the senior team would take place in October 2018 with a 4-0 win against Kuwait and from that duel managed to win the title.