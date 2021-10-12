“Perversion of Bitcoin!” | Edward Snowden versus the digital dollar and euro

No one can doubt the sincere love of Edward Snowden for the freedom. A man who paid dearly for the spread of the largest population control program ever.

A character who has always been on the side of cryptocurrencies – and in particular of Bitcoin – who today returns to comment on the cryptosphere, on the one hand which, however, is the most worrying, also because there is still too much clarity.

Edward Snowden also against “state crypto”

We talk about CBDC – or of Central Bank Digital Currencies – something that comes (not without a certain will to confuse) associated with the world of cryptocurrencies. But that has nothing to do with what we can find for example on the eToro platform (go here to get the free and unlimited demo account) – which he proposes 31+ cryptocurrencies authentic and that have nothing to do with the world of CBDC.

Through the same platform we can also invest with automatic trading – exploiting the potential of CopyTrader – to copy with 1 click the best investors or to spy on all their movements. We can also open a real account with just us $ 50.

Snowden lashes out at CBDCs: a perversion of cryptocurrencies

Even on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it we have been repeating this for months now: the digital currencies of central banks – already active in China and soon to be studied in the USA and also in Europe – they have nothing to do with Bitcoin or even with other cryptocurrencies if we want minors. And of the same opinion – actually quite widespread among all crypto enthusiasts – is also Edward Snowden, who publishes a long post on his SubStack, announcing it with a tweet to the gun cotton:

A CBDC is a perversion of cryptocurrency, or at least the founding principles and protocols of it — a cryptofascist currency, expressly designed to deny you the basic ownership of your money by installing the State at the center of every transaction. https://t.co/720SYvqzZM – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 9, 2021

CBDCs are a perversion of cryptocurrencies, or at least the founding principles of the protocols they run on – a crypto-fascist currency, explicitly designed to deny you actual ownership of your money, placing the state at the center of every transaction.

A position that is actually the summary of what has been around in the world of cryptocurrencies for some time now, also to defend them from the similarities of non-specialized press between CBDC And BTC or other crypto. The points touched upon in the short essay by Edward Snowden they are all very interesting and worthy, in their own way, to be analyzed.

The trigger is the $ 1 trillion platinum coin

The trigger for this discussion was the – for many idiotic – proposal to create a single platinum coin, by the US Treasury, worth $ 1 trillion. A move that would reset de facto concerns about the US default and that on the other hand, however, demonstrates an inconvenient truth of fiat currencies, or that they are totally at the mercy of politics, in the pay of the insatiable public spending of the states.

Their supply, or their offer in circulation, can be modulated at will, even if this at least in the past had been anchored to certain needs of economies of reference. Which, with the “proposal” of the 1 trillion token, has certainly failed.

The state at the center of it all: the denial of the Bitcoin philosophy

There is little to discuss about it: the world of cryptocurrencies was born with Bitcoin – and this in turn was born precisely to no longer allow states and central banks to have so much control over our assets and our expenses. That is to subtract the magic button with which central banks can fundamentally expand the amount of currency in circulation. Which, as is known, with Bitcoin – and not even with other major cryptocurrencies, it is possible to do.

The maximum number of Bitcoins in circulation is fixed at 21 million and this can never be overcome. While on the other side of the fence, or in the dollar ecosystem, the US Treasury could afford to mint a token worth 1 trillion.

Also with regard to the circulation infrastructure of these digital currencies, regardless of the model that will be chosen, with or without a “private” layer, we will always be faced with a system that will very easily allow central banks and politics to know every aspect. of our life, as well as being able to easily exclude ourselves from the life of the associates, blocking ours wallet. Here too something that is very distant from Bitcoin and from his world. Indeed, which is the exact opposite.

The parallel with the fall of the Roman Empire

Also curious is the comparison that Snowden ago between current monetary policies – which will be assisted by the arrival of digital counterparts among other things – and the end of the Roman Empire. The graph that we report here – which is precisely taken from the Snowden special, shows the quantity of silver contained in a denarius Roman.

The sad story of the Roman denarius – and its “parallel” trend with the dollar

And therefore, if you like, its actual value. A money defacing organized by the same powers of the state, which will soon lead to the collapse of that empire, with the last blow of the tail of Diocletian, a few decades after the end of the graph, to try to calm prices by law.

Opinions that can be shared or not – but certainly intelligent and that should make all supporters of a state digital currency think. Little doubt that it is not a cryptocurrency. Because at the heart of cryptocurrencies there is and will remain the freedom to interact with others without permission of an external authority, but only of mathematics. There is none of this for central bank digital currencies.