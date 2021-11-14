Pesaro collapses under the blows of Naples. It is more and more crisis

PESARO – The Carpegna Prosciutto was expected at the first salvation exam, against Naples: an exam from which it comes out rejected on the whole line, taking 100 points at home and never giving the pressure to be able to do it. Pesaro dissolves his reservations about Jones by putting him on the scoresheet, after the injury suffered to his shoulder in Bologna in the last season of the championship. Naples, on the other hand, makes Pargo debut, a new acquisition with a great pedigree, called to replace Mayo, who has returned to America to assist family members due to Covid. On the other hand, Elegar, injured in the warm-up before the victory against Tortona, has already closed the season (rupture of the patellar tendon). Naples starts very strong with a peremptory 9-0. It is Zanotti who shakes his team, with 6 consecutive points. Naples, however, has an attack in great shape and goes up to +12 8-20 at 3’10 “. Banchi furiously rotates all the quintets, but Napoli remains at +10 at the end of the first quarter: 15-25. Camara and Delfino lead the comeback, but Naples has more energy with Lombardi, Pargo and above all Parks. Maximum Neapolitan advantage over +16 (28-44 at 4’22 “). Whistles poured from the Pesaro stands towards their team. The wind turns, however, thanks to an unsportsmanlike whistled Velicka on Moretti. The Carpegna Prosciutto returns to -8 (40-48), but the Marches have no antidote against Parks, who has a really too high athletic rate for his wings. Moretti, however, does the right things and the hosts close the first half again at -8: 45-53. The bells, as in the start of the game, start with a 9-0. Delfino tries to stop the bleeding, but Sacripanti’s team is on fire: 4 consecutive triples. Parks continues to dominate and is +17 guest at 6’28 “: 50-67. The gap remains essentially unchanged: 60-76 at the end of the third quarter. Napoli returns to the field again and tries the final paw signed by Pargo. The former Maccabi Tel Aviv, places another two consecutive triples, for the new maximum guest advantage: 66-84 (7’40 “). Camara alone is not enough to give courage: the Pargo class is really superfine stuff. Gevi arrives at +20 (77-97) and the garbage time starts. 83-100 the final. Pesaro loses the sixth consecutive game, while Napoli rises to 8 points and enters the playoff area.