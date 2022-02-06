Pesaro, general practitioners rebel: from 20 to 38 hours per week – Chronicle

Pesaro, February 6, 2022 – There is tension among family doctors. To originate it the convention that will come into effect in June and which provides, in addition to 20 hours per week to be carried out in the office, another six in the medical service and 12 in the health care homes, for a total of 38 hours per week. An agreement, signed only by a part of the category, which ended up in the crosshairs of the Snami, the National Union of family doctors, led in the Marche by Fabrizio Valeri. Who is perfectly aware that his category was talked about a lot during the pandemic, especially in the first phase. “The media describe us as a bad guy – he says with disappointment – but we are the first to understand the needs and defend the citizens “.

The Snami asks to review the choices related to the convention “because we fear the disaster of territorial health“Thunders Valeri. The doctor, active in his studies in Colli al Metauro, Calcinelli and Tavernelle, represents 350 colleagues enrolled in the region, of which about eighty in the province of Pesaro and Urbino. United have decided to proclaim a state of agitation. , “a way to be heard because up to now we have saved ourselves with our forces and weapons”, continues Valeri. The current situation defines it as “offensive”, a lack of respect towards the entire category. “Two years after beginning of the pandemic family doctors they continue to make up for the inefficiencies of the system – says President Snami – But it is not possible for any interlocutor to answer a citizen’s question ‘ask his general practitioner’. Many tasks take time away from our clinical activity “.

Tracking of Covid patients, tampons, management of isolations and quarantines with the relative start and end dates, vaccinations and cured courses. More and more bureaucratic and less sanitary tasks that “add up to the administration of vaccines to the most fragile patients, to home visits, to the management of difficulties by users in carrying out check-ups for chronic diseases and to the drafting of INPS certificates and Inail. And in the evening we go back to the computer to connect to the Sis system to ‘free’ the patients who come out of illness or quarantine “, continues Valeri who says he is tired of these” mistreatments, it is time to regain some dignity “.

In all of this however, the situation could worsen further. In June, in fact, with the new agreement that is part of the health plan of the NRP – the national resilience recovery plan – the weekly working hours will change. “A mere real estate investment in the area without any attention to medical personnel”, defines Valeri. Then, a question: “But who remains in the area?”. The Snami therefore asks for “investments in the medical part that must be enabled to work by reorganizing one’s studies to respond to legitimate expectations in the population”, concludes Valeri.

