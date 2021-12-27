Pesaro low to Brindisi 91-89

Continuous reversals in front in the only championship match of Santo Stefano: from the Marches now tenth in the standings

In a day of basketball championship decimated by multiple matches postponed for Covid-19, in the end only one match was played in Santo Stefano. To the PalaPentassuglia, Pesaro beats 91-89 against the hosts of toasts: at the end of an exciting final question and answer, Lamb and Larson (18 points each) drag the Marche to tenth place. The other only match of the 13th day will be staged on Monday: Treviso-Brescia.

Down by 5 points in the first quarter (15-10), Jones and Delfino sign an 8-0 run with which the guests fly to +3. To break the white and blue fast is Nick Perkins, with a very talented basket from the low post, followed by Udom’s heavy shot for the new Apulian advantage. Perkins himself scores, suffers a foul from Tambone and sets the partial of the last two minutes at 8-0 for the hosts, who go on +5. Lamb and Zanotti and impact at 23 with 50 seconds from the end. Zanelli scores with the time trial stopped, then Ulaneo takes care of putting two possessions between the two teams, before Zanotti scores at the siren’s edge on 27-25.

Carpegna Prosciutto overturns everything at the beginning of the second quarter with a partial 14-3 (30-39): baskets for Sanford, Jones and Delfino. However, the 13-0 counterpart of Happy Casa (Perkins and Redivo on the shields) helps to ensure that Vitucci’s team closes ahead at 43-41. The marchigiani try to take off again in the third period: 50-60 signed by Larson, Delfino and Zanotti. Lamb keeps a good distance in favor of the guests with 10 ‘from the end (60-66). Redivo invents for the usual Perkins; Visconti overtakes (74-73). Thus began a series of continuous back and forth in the final sprint: the decisive tear was given by Lamb with the 2/2 from the line after a three-pointer by Redivo: 91-89 the final result. The 27 points of Perkins and 23 of Redivo are not enough for Brindisi, who fails to reach third place; Lamb and Larson (18 each) contribute to Pesaro’s momentary tenth position.