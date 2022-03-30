Pescadito Ruiz celebrates that Cristiano Ronaldo has not reached his goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal soccer team obtained their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022, after having defeated North Macedonia by a score of 2-0 in a playoff match. Bruno Fernandes scored a brace this Tuesday night and the Lusitanians will be at the World Cup in December.

In the last two qualifying matches for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo could not score a goal and thus he was left with a figure of 36 goals in the history of World Cup qualifying. First place in this category will continue to belong to Guatemalan striker Carlos ‘Pescadito’ Ruiz.

The historic Central American attacker managed to score a total of 39 goals in World Cup qualifiers and no one else has been able to equal or exceed his record. ‘Pescadito’ did not miss the opportunity to remind the world that he is still number one.

The brutal record for which Cristiano Ronaldo will go in Qatar 2022

Once Portugal’s participation in Qatar 2022 is confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the lookout for a record that would further enhance his legacy. The Portuguese star will seek to become the first player in football history to score a goal in five different World Cups.