Pescadito Ruiz full of praise for Luis Fernando Tena

The Guatemala National Soccer Team equalized goalless against his pair of Mexico this last Wednesday night, within the framework of an international friendly that was played in the United States. Although the duel did not imply a drastic anxiety for any of the cast, the chapines showed a great job in defense.

It is not something sporadic or fortuitous, but rather it is the result of the work that has been carried out Luis Fernando Tenawho since he took over as coach of La Bicolor has not yet seen his coaches fall (1-0 against Cuba; 2-1 against Haiti; 4-0 against El Salvador and this 0-0 against the Aztecas, who used a young squad and mostly from Liga MX).

Carlos “Fish” Ruizrecognized ex-player chapín, he praised him to the DT on Fox Sports: “He knows the Concacaf area very well, there are few technicians of this profile signing in selections for Central America. There is joy and illusionHe has a lot of work ahead of him.” In addition, he asserted that “it was hard to believe“That he signed with the Latin American team.

On the other hand, he stated that “Tena has a lot of work, must know guatemalan soccer player and, when summoning them, talk to them to find out how they are psychologically“. In that last sense, he deepened: “You have to work the physical part, but also the mentalthat is key in Central America“.

The historical scorer of the World Cup Qualifiers also proposed that Tena have greater participation in the National Team’s training: “We’re wasting your talent to see the minor categories“. Finally, he wished: “We hope that Tena will be given the opportunity to work without drama or problem“.