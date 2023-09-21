Peso Pluma cancels concert in Tijuana due to death threats. news from mexico

The concert scheduled for October 14 in Tijuana has been canceled by Paseo Pluma. This is because this city, located in northern Mexico, have received death threats Through tarpaulins which have been installed at various points of the border city.

The images were reportedly signed with a message on September 12 initials cjng, Brief words identifying the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in which they warned the regional Mexican singer about said show, therefore, fans of Hassan, the real name of the artist, urged him not to take risks and cancel the show .

Faced with this scenario, the interpreter used his social networks label To confirm that they decided not to do the show because the most important thing was everyone’s safety.

Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved we will be canceling our shows in Tijuana. Thank you very much to all our fans for your understanding. Ate: The Double P”, the message reads.

It is noteworthy that after this, Featherweight also canceled the show to be presented in Illinois, United States on last Friday, September 15. Three “Narkomanta” Which were located a few kilometers from the border port of San Ysidro (California).

“This one’s for you, featherweight. avoid attending that day 14 October Because this will be your last appearance of being disrespectful and loose-spoken. You come and we will finish all your mess. So. CJNG,” read the banner, which prompted the prosecutor’s office in the Mexican state of Baja California to take over the investigation into the threats against the 24-year-old singer.

However, the Mexican concert in the city of Rosemont, which belongs to the metropolitan area of ​​Chicago (Illinois), was postponed until On October 29, Therefore, according to ABC television, those responsible for the concert said that tickets for the new date would be honored.