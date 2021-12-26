Pessina and the truth about the clause: when it expires and how much Milan collects | First page

They have passed almost five years since Matteo Pessina left Milan to move to Atalanta. The Rossoneri decided to include the card of the then 20-year-old midfielder as part of the negotiation that led Andrea Conti to take the opposite path. A choice that, seeing it today, did not pay off. However, Milan did not want to completely lose control over the ’97 class and inserted one clause: for the future sale of the player, the Rossoneri would have collected 50% of the amount paid by his new club. Or, alternatively, they could have paid half its value to bring Pessina back to Milanello.

NO RETURN – Two options that, for the moment, have not occurred. And that are unlikely to occur. The agreement included in the contract between the two clubs, in fact, it does not have an expiration date, but the deadline is set at the hundredth presence of Pessina with the jersey of the Goddess. Currently Matteo has arrived at 75, he misses 25 that, between Serie A, Coppa Italia and European cups he could reach between the end of this season and the beginning of the next. Atalanta’s intention is not to deprive themselves of the Monza midfielder, seen as one of the possible future captains of the team.

AC MILAN RECEIVES – However, it is not over here for Milan. There is indeed a small “consolation prize“that the Rossoneri will receive in the coming months: at the hundredth presence of Pess the 50% option will no longer be valid, but another one will be triggered for which Atalanta will have to pay two million euros to the Rossoneri to permanently close any relationship between the two clubs on the player. A small sum, if compared to the value that Pessina has now reached.