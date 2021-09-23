Pesticides in the bedroom: the result of a study on country houses

According to a European study, in Italy the dust of houses near intensive agricultural areas is contaminated by 13 types of pesticides.

In Italy there are 13 types of pesticides found in the dust of the bedrooms of houses located less than 100 meters from the cultivated areas. This is the second highest figure in Europe, and was underlined by a study conducted by the network of ecological associations grouped under the acronym Save bees and farmers.

“Better” than the Bel Paese only Belgium, where research collaborators residing in intensive agricultural areas have collected dust contaminated by as many as 23 pesticide residues, while the European average is 8. According to the European Union authorities, about a sample out of four of those analyzed contained pesticides potentially capable of causing tumors, but “suspected endocrine disruptors or toxic substances for reproduction” are much more common.

Doctor Helmut Burtscher-Schaden, representative of the NGO Friends of the Earth / Austria, confessed his hope that the data presented can be considered with all the attention they deserve, and stressed that “epidemiological studies show an increased risk of reproductive damage and cancer among residents of agricultural areas “.

“The EU should stop subsidizing polluting intensive agriculture and instead support agroecological practices”, asks instead the Pan Europe activist Martin Dermine, which then shifts attention to the consequences that such contaminations could have on children. “In rural areas, children crawling on the floor are constantly exposed, through dust, to carcinogenic or endocrine-disrupting pesticides,” explains Dermine.