Petagna as the last samurai, that assist in Lozano is the proof offered to the group

A footballer is not only his own technical background, intelligence and belonging also count. In Warsaw Petagna proved it

Napoli 09/30/2021 – Europa League / Napoli-Spartak Moscow / Photo Insidefoto / Image Sport In the photo: Andrea Petagna

There is a scene from the film “The Last Samurai” that struck me from the first time I came across it: it is the one in which at a certain point Tom Cruise, a “forced” guest of the samurai tribe from which he fell prisoner in combat for months and months now (to the point of having almost married customs and traditions regardless of their deemed “goodness”), he understands within himself and makes his jailers understand that he has become one of them, and he does so with a gesture with which he “gives himself in full” to their cause.

One night, the group is attacked by characters evidently sent there by those who plot against the emperor and the samurai culture itself: on that night, he, a prisoner, takes sides fighting alongside his captors, until he ends up defending the leader of the samurai shoulder to shoulder with the latter, after a nod of agreement: a gesture, that gesture, the only one he can give to the cause, which Cruise uses to make it clear that he wants to be an integral part of the group, of that group , even if he still does not know how to use the sword in the masterful way with which the samurai themselves use it.

I don’t want to, I also love football as a tangle of human feelings that it knows how to bring out in the spectator who observes, and even before that as a manifestation of this same tangle that also stirs the athlete during the match and his preparation.

On the other hand, what is a football team if not one of the many “social formations” that take hold and form within a community?

And if so, how is it, isn’t the team itself a “social formation” in which the same rules of engagement apply as in any other similar “formation”?

Initiation rites for newcomers, respect for the elders of the group, struggle for leadership, sense of belonging even without the necessary basic friendship on the part of the individual components, alignments in micro-groups as a result of sympathy and convenience, and so on. has more.

Each team is inevitably a “formation” of this kind, in fact, to enter and to be part of which there can be many intelligent ways to be chosen according to the case, as well as they can be chosen, more or not knowingly, even the ways to get kicked out.

Here, from this point of view, Petagna’s play for yesterday’s Lozano goal hides an epic not very far from the one I told at the beginning, when / Petagna) I was talking about the meaning of gestures that go beyond the actions that decline them.

The gesture that the man offers to the group he wants to be part of, officially asking to be considered an integral part of it.

I found Petagna’s play of a human intelligence, even before football, of rare importance.

Because it is the result of a very precise basic choice, of a will to direct, to the “Good connoisseur”, the message and self-narration that you want to convey.

He could score Petagna quite easily: alone in front of the goalkeeper (although they were retrieving him), the goal mirror almost completely open, the ball on his favorite foot, the goalkeeper who is about to sketch an exit not able to block his view of the seven and a half meters of the door.

But Petagna does not score, on the contrary he chooses not to score.

No.

Petagna knows he is a player of a lower level than the average of the group he belongs to, he knows that he cannot be counted on for individual qualities, intrinsic or considered in themselves, but nevertheless he wants to be part of this group, he feels he can to be part of it in its own way, that is, with its means.

And then Petagna makes a choice, the daughter of a non-choice.

Daughter of someone who knows, in a very intelligent way, that she has no choice: that is, she opts not to score and not to take ephemeral glory lasting a few seconds, if not minutes at the most.

Opt for having your partner score even better positioned than him.

In short, Petagna thinks in the long term, like all people with intelligent foresight.

He knows that in doing so it passes and will pass a clear message to the coach (who among other things does not stop once to make it clear, speaking to journalists but actually speaking to his players, that for him the most important thing it is team thinking) and his companions: I am quite up to playing with you, because net of the inferior technical skills for me comes first of all the our good, be it temporary or long-term.