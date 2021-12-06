Petagna changes role, Spalletti explains Mertens’ change, the five thefts and Gasperini’s message to the Neapolitans

Zero to those who ‘could not do better’. Let’s not scream at the world, let’s wash the dirty clothes in the family, let’s whisper in our ear that something different could be done. Those who are satisfied enjoy, but not even improve many anymore. It is called ambition, what must be in the ropes of this team. In a desperate situation they have grazed the feat, but sometimes you have to touch things to make the mission accomplished. With serenity, reflect on the step that was missing to complete the work. Not defeats, but teachings.

One within many, many within one. It is the modern reinterpretation of the Musketeers formula, a common direction that Spalletti has been able to give to his squad. Give your all and go out to the applause even if the best was not enough: it is the winning formula for those who love football, sport, fatigue, sweat. If everyone gives everything, the first reaction is to say good. And with Atalanta no one was spared. Let’s start from here.

There are two changes we are talking about, we will talk about. Because then this is also the beauty. Remove Ciro? But why Luciano, why? The violated grace of the goal is a very serious fault, a choice that goes beyond courage and prudence. Mertens has scored 5 goals in the last 4 games, at a frightening average of one goal every 42 ‘. It didn’t seem like a night to think too much about tomorrow, perhaps the only one who had to think about it was only Spalletti. The coach is a hard job, the change is explained by the fear of losing it, but at this moment removing Ciro from the green rectangle is like making parmigiana with zucchini. Sacrilege.

Three points to Atalanta that do not change the judgments: those who think the opposite, remove the mask and say it now. Napoli is there, they have the flexibility to wear a new dress and hold on despite the bleeding. He maintains his clarity, like an agonizing Di Caprio in the last thirty minutes of any film in which he finally leaves his pens. With so many injuries, with a three-man defense proposed for the occasion, with alternatives that are of a level but which cannot be of the same level as those who were missing. Those who yell and say: the squad, the transfer market, the four football seasons understand little.

Four games and eight goals scored. Lazio excluded, Napoli’s defense squandered some certainty. For absences, for tiredness, for some uncertainty of Ospina (about Freuler’s goal, for example), for a defensive phase that always requires maximum concentration. We can tell all the stories we want, but the league is always won in the same way: by scoring fewer goals than others.

Five masterpieces stolen from a bookcase: do you think it could have the same value? There are works that cannot be replicated, unique volumes that are world heritage. In our league there is no other Koulibaly, another Fabiàn, another Insigne, another Anguissa, another Osimhen. You can dab, but then indulge elsewhere. It is a pipe that leaks water from distant points, it is an emergency that goes far beyond the concept of bad luck. If we don’t keep this principle behind every speech, we are making hellish speeches. Talent is not falsified in the ball, commitment cannot bridge the gap between a champion and an excellent player. Petagna, for example, is your third striker. And there it can be. But when he comes in, he has to be a forward. Attack, don’t slip away, don’t stay on the sidelines. And, maybe, don’t send a good ball into a curve that happens to him.

You are leading 2-1 and you think the storm is over. Perhaps it is there that Napoli loses the thread, enters the labyrinth of Atalanta and relies on the wax wings of the extreme defense, without trying to hurt. There is that empty passage that goes from Mertens’ goal to Freuler’s goal to work on, a lack of inertia that was probably a way to breathe. But experience is that thing there, which then next time you should know how to deal with such an emergency.

Seven to Malcuit, who attacks with his head down and points the bottom with the rebel forelock. Uncontainable when he offends, revisable when he defends: it is his nature, not since yesterday, but being in the middle of the field with the mothballs still attached to the shirt was not easy. The answer is badass, as those badass who use bad language say. Kevin bucks, crosses, invents, is not intimidated and proposes for some new appearance, when the courier seemed to have already booked to collect the return. Like that dress you haven’t worn in a long time, then it rains, you have all the other things wet, and you rediscover that in the end it didn’t look so bad. Well done Kevin.

Otto to Lobotka, because until his injury he was dominating the race more than you might think. He was the key in managing the demon-possessed pressing of the Goddess, with the slow gestures to overturn those of Atalanta who buzz around him at frenzied speed, electrons that move at insane speed around the core of the Napoli game, or Stan. And the boy manages almost every ball well, starts restarts that cannot be accused of being verbose: aim for the essential, a few touches and try to hurt. He comes out and Napoli does not curl up anymore: it was the Ariadne of Theseus in that above labyrinth. A wheel that bursts while traveling after you have already punctured five times: it is ruthlessness.

Nine to the 34-year-old guagliuncello who sprints 50 meters and does not lose lucidity, because passion feeds him. And that fuel doesn’t age there, especially if I mix it with Ciro’s superfine class. Mark Mertens, score again. And he puts quality in every play, because the side for Zieliniski is the stuff of fine palates, like a football scientist. And when Dries is this here you want more, and more, and more. One like this is never enough for you, you’d be waiting for hours for the ball to fall between your feet because then beauty is born, because then you get excited, because then you think it’s not yet the time to end this incredible story. So Spalletti, don’t worry, but when you take Mertens off the pitch we get angry. We feel really bad, like children when the carousel stops at the playground.

Ten to the audience of the Maradona, who almost manages to fill that void that is as deep as the Mariana Trench. Napoli pushed its people, especially after Malinovskyi’s first blow, which risked sending you to the carpet. A body that gives in to the temptation to let go, supported by many hands like the Spider-Man scene on the subway: off the mask, no makeup. To raise the team those voices, the charge of those who knew they had to come up with something more, that the support had to become physical and not just emotional. Energize a team at the end of its strength. And in the end there is applause, for everyone. Also for Atalanta’s Gasperini, who is not at all nice but recognizes the great sportsmanship of the Maradona public. It was a nice evening of sports, too bad we didn’t play on equal terms.