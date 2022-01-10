Petagna decisive, Dries enchants and Lobo as a leader!

Ospina sv – Never seriously engaged, some defensive outings without great pressure and little else.

By Lorenzo 6.5 – It is confirmed on excellent levels, but now it is no longer news. Sampdoria rarely pushes, but when called into question they do not let themselves be overcome and also read several high balls at the far post.

Rrahmani 6.5 – He also keeps a good watch on the attack at depth, favored by the slow speed of the attack by Sampdoria which manages to keep up well even in the extension. With his head he concedes little or nothing and manages well the exit with Sampdoria that presses only in the final.

Juan Jesus 6.5 – A useless foul in the second half that grants one of the few balls in the area to Sampdoria, but it is probably the only flaw of another game on very good levels. With the entry of Tuanzebe, to spare Ghoulam in the final, he moves to the left without problems.

Ghoulam 6.5 – Three days later he repeats the test in Turin with another 80 of quality and also good thrust, dropping only in the final part. When he can cross in peace, he brushes like the old days, sending the Sampdoria defense into crisis (from 80 ‘ Tuanzebe sv)

Demme 6.5 – In great growth from a physical point of view and therefore inevitably increases the level of his performance, covering the passing lines very well, winning many duels and recovering many balls. He spends a lot, but he almost always remains lucid (from 80 ‘ Fabian sv)

Lobotka 7 – It is confirmed at very high levels. Not only directing, often sorting the ball of first intention (94% accuracy) and emptying the pressure above all in the center of Sampdoria, but also immediate high recovery as in the 90 ‘with an extraordinary application.

Elmas 6 – To the right initially struggles a little, better when it passes to the left after half an hour with the entrance of Politano. The final flicker is missing, the important choice, but he plays a lot of balls in the important areas of the pitch always aiming at the direct opponent.

Mertens 7 – He does not score, even though he comes close on several occasions, but it is very annoying for Sampdoria. He destabilized the Sampdoria line, as on the occasion of Petagna’s goal, dictating the one-two to Elmas, but he also unlocked all the actions by often shuffling shoulder to goal with very high quality shots.

Insigne 6 – A lot of phrasing, little mistakes but does not find the game illuminating except in one circumstance with a corridor for Ghoulam a bit long. He comes out due to injury after trying to stay on the pitch (from 30 ‘ Politano 7 – It gives liveliness from the first touches and above all breadth on the right, widening the shirts of the Sampdoria defense. His is the well-calibrated ball for the goal canceled by Juan Jesus, but propitiates the most important actions by proposing overlapping or centralizing)

Petagna 7.5 – Decisive and among other things with a real prowess. A very heavy goal, in the most difficult moment of the season, but also deserves praise for how he works away from the penalty area. Very good agreement with Mertens behind him, often finding himself with his eyes closed