Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

It was when ?

Between May and October 2018. A whole summer and a little more…

How did they meet?

In May 2018, while on sale in New York, Ariana Grande learns that his manager, Scooter Braun, is planning to pay his buddy a visit pete davidson. Ariana and Pete know each other vaguely, they have already met when the singer had participated in the Saturday Night Live in 2014 and 2016. “I said, ‘Tell him I say hello,’ and he texted me, ‘Yo, it’s Pete,’ and we became inseparable,” Ariana shared. “Scooter told me she was somewhat interested in me. I just thought he was bullshitting me”explained Pete.

Because Ariana has been a fan of Pete for a long time: “We had never exchanged numbers or anything, we weren’t even friends, but I always had a huge crush for him “. They meet up at Ariana’s house, still wearing her Met Gala dress! But they are not alone. There are ten people in her house. The evening passes, they chat, they play and then “everyone left, there was only her and me, remembered the comedian. And I said to myself, ‘go ahead, try your luck’”. First kiss, exchanged…

The following day, May 8, Ariana Grande announces that she is separating from the rapper mac miller. On May 16, Pete Davidson does the same with Cazzie David. On May 18, we learn that they are in a relationship. On the 30 friend, they formalize on Instagram.

How did they behave?

Crazy love is them! Pete is tattooed with the initials and the favorite rabbit of his new conquest. Ariana writes him a song, pete davidsonquite simply, which appears on his album Sweetener. They move in under the same roof (an apartment in Manhattan, bought by Ariana), they adopt a domestic pig, Piggy Smalls. Early June, they get engaged. Pete pulls out all the stops and spends a small fortune, $100,000, to give his beauty a diamond ring.

For weeks, they are on their little cloud, between fiery declarations of love, new tattoos, small messages on social networks, and hot kisses in front of the cameras. The wedding is planned for in a few months, they want babies…

And then, hell. In early October, TMZ claims they have broke off their engagement. A proof ? Pete started revising his tattoos done in honor of Ariana.

Why didn’t it last?

It all happened way too fast. And Ariana struggled to recover from the death of her ex, Mac Miller, who died of an overdose a few weeks earlier. In November, in his song thank you, Next, the singer talks about her exes, Big Sean, Rick Alvarez, Mac Miller and therefore Pete Davidson.

And after ?

Ariana Grande, who kept Piggy Smalls, took his time before embarking on a new story. In early 2020, she met Dalton Gomez, not a showbiz boy but almost: he is a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles, and works for a prestigious company. The couple married in May 2021. And the less she exposes her private life, the better off she is.

Pete Davidson, he did not wait long before finding his costume of serial lover. And to chain the conquests. Have cracked: Kate Beckinsale (from January to April 2019), Margaret Qualley (from August to October 2019), Kaia Gerber (from October to December 2019), Phoebe Dynevor (from March to August 2021), and Kim Kardashian (from October 2021 to August 2022). We don’t know which is more unlikely. thank you, Next…