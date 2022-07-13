Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian soon to be parents? The comedian confides

Kim Kardashian has found love again with Pete Davidson. Moreover, this one revealed that he would like to be a dad … We tell you everything.

It’s been 8 months that the two lovebirds spin the perfect love. It was not won for Kim Kardashian, who separated from Kanye West at the beginning of the year. Their divorce took a while to be finalized, but it didn’t take long for the beauty to find someone to take care of her heart. She chose Pete Davidson, a 28-year-old comedian. This was expressed recently in an interview with Kevin Hart. He revealed that one of his dreams was to become a father. He says : “I am clearly very family. My favorite thing, which I haven’t accomplished yet, is that I really want to have a child. » Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend adds: “It’s like my dream. »

When Pete Davidson then tried to justify what he had just said, Kevin Hart outbid. The presenter said: “It’s the best thing you can ever do in life. » This seemed to encourage the actor, who continued the secrets. He states that becoming a dad would be “just very funny”. The Kim Kardashian lover continues: ” I am so looking forward to reaching this chapter in my life. So, basically, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for here. I try to be the best guy possible. I develop and improve so that when it happens, everything is easier. » The two men then spoke about their traumatic childhoods. They were discussing the effect it had had on their lives, and how they had used acting as therapy.

Pete Davidson ready to have a child from Kim Kardashian?

The young man jokes: “I tell my friends that all the time. I say ‘if everything had gone well, if my childhood had been happy, I would probably be a construction worker on Staten Island’. » He adds : “I would be the happiest man in the world, but this weird sh*t it is, it made me love comedy. » Pete Davidson lost his father, a firefighter, during the September 11 attacks. He was only 7 years old. He has already admitted to having suffered from depression and trying to end his life when he was 9 years old. In any case, it is thanks to humor that he met Kim Kardashian. They met in October 2021, and the influencer even introduced him to his four children. Moreover, the comedian had the initials of Kim’s children tattooed on his neck. So, will they soon have a child together?