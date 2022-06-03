Pete Davidson asked Megan Fox for Kim’s number before meeting her but she wouldn’t give it to him

Peter Davidson he knew what he wanted. It turns out that before starting a relationship with kim kardashian he was already looking to get his phone. With some celebrities he was not as successful as he was with Megan Fox.

The actress, fiancee of Machine Gun Kelly and very close friend of the Kardashian family, he didn’t want to give Pete (whom he had known for some time) the socialite’s phone number when he asked.

This was revealed in the most recent episode of “The Kardashians”, the series on Hulu. Kim revealed how it was the first time that she had contact with her now-boyfriend after the remembered presentation of her in Saturday night Live where he starred in a fun sketch with him of Aladdin with a kiss included and was totally delighted.

This program belonged to the comedian for more than eight years. He pointed out that his first meeting was not thanks to Fox because she did not want to share the phone number of the owner of SKIMS.

the mother of north west He confessed that the comedian actually tried to do something months before to try to date her but he was not very successful although he never stopped trying. When they started dating, he realizes that Megan fox sent him a message telling him “Is this serious? Because he asked me for your number months ago.”

When Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox met again, the actress showed her Pete’s message where he asked her for her contact number, but the best thing was the response from the “Ninja Turtles” actress: “Dude, crocodiles are much more likely to eat me and Machine Gun Kelly than you are to get Kim Kardashian’s number. It’s never going to happen. Don’t ask us.”

They are now a happy couple despite their age difference. She is 41 years old and he is 28. They pose on red carpets and attend events together without hiding from the cameras and without caring about the constant attacks of Ye, Kim’s ex-husband. She confessed that she initially agreed to go out with him just to have sex but then she fell in love with her and now calls him “The best person she has ever met.”

Watch Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Sketch on Saturday Night Live