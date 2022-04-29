Pete Davidson becomes the face of the new H&M campaign

Pete Davidson continues to expand his modeling career as he has been named the new face of H&M’s latest menswear campaign.

As noted in a press release shared by the clothing brand, the campaign is focused on showing “the powerful connection between clothing and the confidence it gives men as they take on everyday life.” It also aims to capture “the fresh energy of global menswear” and “freedom of expression and self-confidence” with each person’s style.

the star of Saturday night Live expressed how much love he has for H&M as their clothes are “comfortable” and “feel great”.

“Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience,” the 28-year-old comedian said in the press release. “We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content. The clothes are comfortable and feel great, which is what I love about H&M.”

Davidson will appear in some new H&M pieces for men and some favorites from previous H&M menswear collections. H&M is encouraging men around the world to “enjoy what they already have, buy vintage clothes and add new pieces that matter”, which is why their campaign consists of older items.

According to Henrik Nordvall, head of H&M’s global menswear business unit, the “self-confidence” and ability of the star of The King of Staten Island for people to identify with it, is what makes it ideal for the brand.

“We are delighted that Pete Davidson is the face of our bold new campaign,” he said. “Pete sums up everything H&M loves about the new attitude in menswear, with his self-confidence and personal style. People identify with him and he inspires guys all over the world to create the moment with their looks themselves.”

The company also highlighted that its campaign focuses on making menswear “a place where every moment counts” and highlighting “the powers” that garments have to “express who we are.”

Davidson has previously modeled for different clothing brands. Last year, she was part of two fall 2021 campaigns, one for Rowing Blazers, alongside Ziwe, and one for Moose Knuckles, where she posed with Emily Ratajkowski and Adowa Aboah.