Pete Davidson celebrates after Kim Kardashian split: Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has opened up about comedian Pete Davidson, the son she “never had”.

During a recent interview, the lifestyle guru said Davidson has been busy with several film productions and may stop by to chat with Stewart for her podcast in the near future.

“He’s doing two movies right now,” she said while promoting her partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to “E! New.” “And he agreed to do my podcast, supposedly.”

Although Stewart and Davidson haven’t set a date for the podcast, she did note that he’s been enjoying his time following the split from Kim Kardashian.

“He’s having the time of his life,” she said. “This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s funny.

Stewart’s comments follow the fact that she shut down rumors in August that she was dating the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member, following her shocking split from reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Fans took to the internet to post online memes of Stewart and Davidson after a photo of the pair holding hands at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was posted, according to the Daily Mail.

After the meeting, the star added that she had invited the comedian to participate in “The Martha Stewart Podcast”.

“I’ll find out everything you want to know about the podcast, which airs on iHeartRadio, and Apple [Podcasts], too. But I’m happy to talk to him, ”Stewart announced in preview to the outlet.

The famous 81-year-old businesswoman celebrated her birthday last month at her home in Seal Harbor, Maine, with a dinner for 20 that featured local lobsters with caviar-roasted potatoes, according to the Daily. Mail.

Stewart also took to Instagram to celebrate her special day with a gorgeous selfie.

birthday selfie [prior] at the big birthday dinner,” she captioned her post.

“We had a delicious lunch and just a little too much @ 19crimes martha’s chard,” Stewart continued, referring to her wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.