Pete Davidson: focus on his most significant and unusual tattoos…

Tattoos, Pete Davidson has almost as many as conquests. It’s very simple, the new darling of Kim Kardashian, who is also the ex of many celebrities (fromAriana Grande at Kaia Gerber Passing by Phoebe Dynevor) has his body simply covered with tattoos and some, more than others, have a very special meaning.

Difficult to know how many he really has, the sources contradict each other, some say they would have about 70, while others speak of a hundred tattoos. Drawings or words marked in indelible ink that are a kind of visual representation of the life story of the 28-year-old American comedian and comedian.

Some are memories of his love storiesothers tributes to loved oneswhile several of them are intended to be relatively light and humorous.

Pete Davidson: tattooing as therapy

His first tattoos, the former tenant of Saturday Night Live did not really do it for fun. It was actually a way for him to camouflage the scars from the wounds he had inflicted by mutilating his chest. The tattoo has therefore become for him almost therapeutic or even cathartic, as he explained in 2020 in the columns of the magazine Inked: “I started getting tattoos on my chest, to cover up my scars. It’s just a release, when I’m upset, sometimes it’s the only thing that makes me feel good”. It should be known that Pete Davidson has a physical and mental health for the less fragile since he suffers from Crohn’s disease, in addition to being affected by a borderline personality disorder.

Pete Davidson: his tattoos in tribute to his father

Among his most significant tattoos, Pete Davidson has six dedicated to his father, Scott Davidson, a New York firefighter who lost his life in the collapse of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

As a tribute to his father, whom he lost when he was barely 7 years old, Pete Davidson got a tattoo on his arm of the numbers ‘8418’, which corresponds to his father’s firefighter badge number .

His second tattoo in memory of his father, represents a kneeling firefighter, drawn on his arm. The third is simply the number 11 (for September 11) tattooed behind his ear and the fourth is a fire helmet. The fifth takes the form of a crying heart accompanied by his father’s initials. As for the sixth, it is the prayer of firefighters: “Allow me to be alert and hear the faintest cry”.

Pete Davidson: his tattoos that refer to his love stories

Pete Davidson has several tattoos in reference to his romances. Including several that have been covered following its ruptures.

When he started dating Ariana Grande, he got a tattoo on the back of his neck with the phrase “a thousand tenderness”which appears in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, one of Ariana Grande’s favorite movies. The phrase has since been covered by the word “Cursed”.

He got a tattoo of the bunny ears the singer wore on the album cover Dangerous Woman, behind his left ear. A tattoo now covered by a large black heart.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got the word tattoos” reborn “ on their hands during their five-month relationship. After their breakup, the interpreter of Positions has covered his with a pattern that resembles a feather.

Pete Davidson also had the word inscribed on him “Big” on the right side of his chest. A tattoo covered with a black keyhole since. Not to mention the “AG” the singer’s initials tattooed on her thumb, covered by a small kite.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo of Piggy Smallz, the pet pig he adopted with Ariana Grande during their relationship.

Pete Davidson had a tattoo representing his ex Cazzie Davidwhich he had trees and a moon cover when he started dating Ariana Grande in May 2018.

Pete Davidson also did a joint tattoo with his friend Miley Cyrus. In reference to their SNL skit in 2017, they got a joke tattoo: “We Babies”. A tattoo that Pete had a few months later lasered off without telling Miley…

Pete Davidson: his controversial tattoos inspired by Kim Kardashian

Barely a few months they are together and Kim Kardashian has already inspired Pete Davidson several tattoos.

He already has 3 dedicated to the reality TV star: “My girl is a lawyer” (“My girl is a lawyer”) on her collarbone in reference to Kim’s law studies. He also had the name Kardashian inscribed on his chest. His latest latest tattoo is in five letters: “KNSCP” inscribed on his neck. These refer to the initials of Kim Kardashian and her four children she had with Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Not very well received, the tattoo did not fail to cause an uproar on social networks. Many people saw this as a lack of respect towards Kanye West, thus forcing Pete to have it laser erased a few days later…

