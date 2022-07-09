Pete Davidson Gets His Ariana Grande Inspired Tattoo Covered Up and It’s Wild

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson planned to get married before finally going their separate ways last October. But back then, they were so sure they were meant for each other that they got tattoos inspired by their partner. While the singer has clearly moved on with her new album Thank U, NextPete decided to erase – or rather cover up – a good part of his past.

This is not the only tattoo honoring the couple. Indeed, they have already made twelve tattoos when they were still together and Pete is just beginning to cover them little by little. They have already begun to cover tattoos with black hearts or a feather. But this time, Pete covered up his tattoo in a rather offensive way to Ariana.

Tattoo artist Jon Mesa recently posted a photo of his work on the back of Pete Davidson. It is not known where this passion for lollipops comes from, but it seems that he is very fond of sweets. But what caught the eye even more than this humorous tattoo was the fresh tattoo on her back of the neck.

Indeed, Pete had first been tattooed “Mile tenderness” that went with one of Ariana Grande’s tattoos. The couple also had – Again – mistranslated the tattoo from French thinking he meant “a million tenderness”. This mathematical error is now covered by the word “cursed” Where ” damn “ and we understand that Ariana is insulted.

It is not yet known how Ariana reacted to this new tattoo, but she can’t complain too much after her songs about Pete Davidson. If you want to know what she says about her, you can get her new album Thank U, Next which came out last week. His words are sometimes even worse than a single word.