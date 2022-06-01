Pete Davidson gets the same platinum blonde hair color as Kim Kardashian

Before pete davidsonit was Kim Kardashian who made a sensation with her freshly bleached hair for the MET Gala 2022 on May 2, slipping into the embodiment of Marilyn Monroe. The businesswoman was also displayed on the arm of her new boyfriend, the comedian pete davidson, making their budding love official in everyone’s eyes. Since Kim hosted the American show Saturday Night Live, where she had shared some sketches with the comedian, the rumors were flying between the two stars. A beginning of relationship that Kim Kardashian and pete davidson had wanted to preserve from the cameras, distilling the doubt until the famous MET Gala. But now the romance is confirmed, especially from the stories recently posted on Kim‘s account. Her 314 million subscribers see the two lovers coupled up, even exchanging a sneaky kiss. Only, another clue did not escape the fans: pete davidson‘s new haircolor.

Pete Davidson bleaches his hair platinum blonde

Kim Kardashian‘s new man definitely doesn’t do things by half-assed. In an ultimate show of love, pete davidson decided to adopt a platinum blonde similar to that of his girlfriend. The comedian bleached his hair while keeping his short high and tight cut. This is not the first time that the comedian proves his worth, having even branded “KIM” on his chest last March. Together for several months now, Kim Kardashian and pete davidson cultivate their love with passion and devotion. We will have to stay tuned for their next step.