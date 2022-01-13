Pete Davidson in tenure talks

Movie Oscar 2022, shortlist: E ‘was the hand of God, No Time To Die and Dune in contention

After three years the Oscar 2022 back to conduction mode, the last designated host was Kevin Hart who resigned from the position after some controversy related to his old homophobic tweets. the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences maintained this mode for another two years with the single conductor replaced by various guests and interludes based on various music and performances.

Following the announcement, the Academy named Glen Weiss as the ceremony director for the seventh consecutive year. Craig Erwich, head of ABC and Hulu, refrained from announcing who will lead the 94th edition of the Oscars after Jimmy Kimmel, the last presenter of the ceremony in 2018.

Among the first names circulated for the conduct of the Oscars was that of Tom Holland, the new Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fresh from the global success of Spider-Man No Way Home and a young live-action version of the treasure hunter of video games Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie. The THR website reported that the Academy: “has contacted [Holland] to explore that possibility ”after the 25-year-old British actor expressed interest in conducting the Oscars.

The news of Holland’s potential host was followed by a January 12 tweet in which director Judd Apatow, known for a number of hit comedies including 40 years virgin And Very pregnant, announced actors Steve Martin and Martin Short as his choice to lead the 2022 Oscars. The comedy duo recently collaborated on the TV series Only Murders in the Building by Hulu, created by Martin with John Hoffman. The couple also appeared together in as well The three amigos!, The father of the bride and as voice actors in animated films The Prince of Egypt. Steve Martin has already presented the Oscars in 2001 and 2003 solo and joined by Alec Baldwin in 2010.

Now we learn from the Page Six site that the comedian Pete Davidson, star of the recent comedy The King of Staten Island directed by Apatow is in talks to present the 2022 Oscars. After three years without a presenter, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences seems to be looking for a new face to host the 94th Academy Awards, which will air on ABC on March 27, 2022.

THE PRESENTERS SINCE 1989

April 29, 1989 – None

March 26, 1990 – Billy Crystal

March 25, 1991 – Billy Crystal

March 30, 1992 – Billy Crystal

March 29, 1993 – Billy Crystal

March 21, 1994 – Whoopi Goldberg

March 27, 1995 – David Letterman

March 25, 1996 – Whoopi Goldberg

March 24, 1997 – Billy Crystal

March 23, 1998 – Billy Crystal

March 21, 1999 – Whoopi Goldberg

March 26, 2000 – Billy Crystal

March 25, 2001 – Steve Martin

March 24, 2002 – Whoopi Goldberg

March 23, 2003 – Steve Martin

February 29, 2004 – Billy Crystal

February 27, 2005 – Chris Rock

March 5, 2006 – Jon Stewart

February 25, 2007 – Ellen DeGeneres

February 24, 2008 – Jon Stewart

February 22, 2009 – Hugh Jackman

March 7, 2010 – Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin

February 27, 2011 – James Franco, Anne Hathaway

February 26, 2012 – Billy Crystal

February 24, 2013 – Seth MacFarlane

March 2, 2014 – Ellen DeGeneres

February 22, 2015 – Neil Patrick Harris

February 28, 2016 – Chris Rock

February 26, 2017 – Jimmy Kimmel

March 4, 2018 – Jimmy Kimmel

February 24, 2019 – None

February 9, 2020 – None

April 25, 2021 – None