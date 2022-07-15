Pete Davidson is about to ask Kim Kardashian’s hand?

The question we’re all asking right now is: would Pete Davidson be ready to marry Kim Kardashian? And he answered.

While he was Kevin Hart’s guest on the show Hart to Heart, Pete Davidson did not hide his desire to ask for the hand of his sweetheart: Kim Kardashian. MCE TV explains everything to you below.

Pete Davidson is madly in love with Kim Kardashian

As you probably know, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating since last October. If they were very discreet during their debut, they don’t seem to want to hide anymore.

The proof with the latest Instagram posts of the influencer. 4 days ago, the young woman actually published a series of photos where they seem very complicit. If you missed them, This is where it happens.

What particularly attracted the attention of Internet users, in any case, is Pete Davidson’s brand new tattoo. The young man decided to register the name of Jasmine and Aladdin on his chest.

Nope, Pete Davidson is not a Disney fan. This is a reference to Kim Kardashian, whom he first met and kissed during a sketch around this cartoonduring the broadcast Saturday Night Live. It is also at this precise moment that they would have fallen in love with each other.

But then, what will be the next step in their relationship ? If some think that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian could decide to become parentsothers lean more towards marriage.

The comedian has gave his opinion on the matterduring his recent stint on the show Hart to Heart. In your opinion, is he for or against? MCE TV tells you more about it, later in this article.

Could they get married?

During this famous show, Pete Davidson confirmed thathe would like to ask for his darling’s handKim Kardashian. “I 100% want to get married. That’s how I hope it goes. »he launched, without language of wood.

Let’s not forget that Pete Davidson has already been engaged, in the past, with singer Ariana Grande. This last one talks about it in his song Thank You Next.

“I thought I’d end up with Sean, but he was the wrong one / I wrote a few songs about Ricky, Now that I’m listening, I’m laughing / I even almost got married, and for Pete, I’m so grateful. »she sings in honor of her exes.

Indeed, the love story between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande did not work. But maybe this will be the case with Kim Kardashian. The young woman does not seem at all closed about marriage either.

On his side, she married 3 men : the first was a music producer and his name was Damon Thomas. The second was a professional basketball player and his name was Kris Humphries. Then we know!

Regarding a fourth marriage, she would have confided the following: ” I believe in love. Therefore, with any luck, there will still be only one wedding for me. The fourth will be the good one! ».

If Pete Davidson took the plunge, there would be great chance that he will be surprised of the answer. It remains to be seen whether he will have the courage to make his request.

