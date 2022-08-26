Pete Davidson Makes His Own Happiness After Kim Kardashian Split

Put yourself first. Rock davidson focuses on his next chapter after his split with Kim Kardashian – and work is at the top of the list.

“Rock is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy,” a source reveals exclusively in the latest edition of We Weekly, on newsstands now. “He has a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the after-fire.SNL.”

The Hello the actor, 28, and Kardashian, 41, called it quits earlier this month after less than a year of dating. The duo first sparked romance speculation in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. During a skit, the couple portrayed Jasmine and Aladdin sharing a sweet kiss on a flying carpet.

While an insider said We earlier this month that the two “remain friends”, davidson is doing its best to look to the future, including shooting the movie Wizards! in Australia and the recent release of Body Body Body.

“He has an extremely ambitious streak,” the source explains. “Rock wants to continue his stand-up comedy routine, challenging himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia very much, he really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future.

Prior to her relationship with Kardashian, davidson has been one half of a variety of high-profile relationships, getting engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 a few weeks after confirming their romance. He also dated Margaret Qualley in 2019 and Phoebe Dynevor in 2021.

“RockHe’s a lovely guy with a lot of confidence and humor, plus he’s super smart and has great listening skills,” the source said. We the prowess of the actor. “It’s not that surprising to people who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies.”

davidson expressed his hopes for marriage and fatherhood, telling Kevin Hart during a July episode of Heart to Hart, “My favorite thing, which I haven’t realized yet, I want to have a child. It’s like my dream.

The Meet cute The star, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, has been open about her mental health struggles. In December 2018, davidson admitted his well-being had been affected by his split from Grande, 29.

“I have been harassed online and in public by people for 9 months. I have spoken out about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hope that it will help raise awareness and help kids like me who don’t want to be on this earth,” he wrote via an Instagram post to the time. ” I just want you to know. It doesn’t matter how much the internet or whoever tries to make me kill myself. I will not do it.

One year later, davidson admitted that part of his desire to be a father is the hope that it will give him a purpose to stay. “I would like to be a dad, because I feel like he’s the only one [thing] who would keep me here, davidson Told Paper the magazine’s December 2019 cover story. “Everyone I talk to who’s had a child and was depressed says it just changes that part of your brain.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255