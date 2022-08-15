Pete Davidson ‘proposed’ to Kim Kardashian before she ‘dumped’ him: ‘He’s devastated’

Kim kardashians and Pete davidson broke up after nine months of dating. But a source told Radar Online that the comedian had made his marriage proposal shortly before the end of their relationship. “Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed.“

“He is devastated. Everyone warned him he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen“, continued the source.

Kim and Pete have sparked split rumors over the past few weeks while on two different continents. Pete is currently in Australia filming. The actor will play in the film Wizards! of David Michod.

Some fans believe that Kim, meanwhile, gave her ex-husband another chance Kanye West. But the latter appeared with a new young woman to whom he seems very close, silencing this new rumor.

As a reminder, the founder of SKIMS filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after close seven years of marriage but many people are convinced that the parents of NorthSaint, Chicago and Psalm will get back together… Which is the rapper’s biggest wish.