Pete Davidson returns to social networks after Kanye West’s multiple attacks against him

After a long time of absence, Pete Davidson returns to social networks after the multiple attacks of Kanye West against him. The comedian had first retired from the internet in 2018 for the sake of his mental health.

Peter Davidson He currently maintains a love relationship with Kim Kardashian, with whom rumors of a possible romance began last October 2021. Little by little, the couple was publicly showing their love, as well as at their romantic Valentine’s dinner where were seen kissing for the first time in public.

Ever since Pete Davidson started dating kim kardashian, Kanye West dedicated himself to attacking the “Saturday Night Live” comedian. Through publications in which he incites hatred towards his ex’s new partner and even in songs in which he threatens to hit him.

Pete Davidson is back on social media

After multiple attacks by kanye-west to Pete Davidson in his publications, the 28-year-old comedian returned to Instagram. Pete Davidson’s account has the user @pmd and so far he has not made any posts or started following anyone, however, he already has more than 30 thousand followers.

Pete Davidson walked away from the internet for the first time in 2018, telling his fans that he was leaving the platform due to mental health issues. “There is nothing wrong. No, nothing has happened. I just don’t want to be on Instagram or any social media anymore (…) I love you all and I am sure that at a certain point I will return, ”the comedian wrote at the time.

In another of his returns to the famous platform, Pete Davidson worried his fans by sharing a message about his mental health. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you guys, but I really don’t know how much longer I can hold out.. The only thing I’ve tried to do is help people, just remember I told you so.”