Pete Davidson: this condition that he will have to fulfill to ask Kim Kardashian in marriage

Noel Gallagher’s guitar, which was damaged backstage at the Paris concert during which Oasis was disbanded in 2009, is now on sale.

Noel, Liam and their group were actually supposed to perform at the Rock en Seine festival at the time, unfortunately an argument between the two brothers caused their separation, as well as an altercation during which the instrument was damaged.

The Gibson ES-355 has since been repaired and will be auctioned on May 17, with a starting price of 150,000 euros. Sellers expect offers to be as high as 500,000 euros.

According to The Guardian, Arthur Perault (a co-founder of the Artpèges gallery, which organizes this sale) said that Noel ended up getting rid of this guitar because “it reminded him too much of Oasis”.

Oasis was disbanded after that infamous row over a decade ago, and Noel recently reminisced about that night in the press.

“I felt no relief because I knew people were going to jazz,” he said. “I knew people were going to say anything about it. One of the biggest bands in the world finally blew up. And I couldn’t go back to England because the press was already in front of our house and my wife was there. was with my children.”