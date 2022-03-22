Pete Davidson, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Together at Reign’s Baseball Game

On Sunday, March 20, Reign, the 7-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian, had a baseball game whose stands were full of stars. Not only because of her mother, a celebrity, but because the game was attended by two of the current boyfriends of the Kardashian sisters and one of her ex, precisely the father of the little one.

In the game they coincided Travis Barker42, who is currently Kourtney’s fiancé, and Scott Disick, who is the father of Reign and his siblings Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9.

According to sources close to him, Scott takes a dim view of his ex’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. However, he has done his best to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney and his children.

According to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, DIsick was also in the stands and at the end of the game he posed for photos with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.28, who just a couple of days ago shared a photo from his “boys’ night out” with Scott.

The friends watched a movie on Saturday, March 19, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian posted a video of Disick falling asleep to a movie.

Barker, 46, wore a black “Dream Big Die Young” T-shirt and matching jeans for the outing, while the co-creator of the Talentless brand, 38, wore a navy blue tracksuit.