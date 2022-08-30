Pete Davidson tries to be happy after his separation from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is focused on his next chapter and work is at the top of the list

“Pete is focused on himself and his career right now and trying to be happy. He has a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire after SNL,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

The actor and Kim Kardashian announced their split earlier this month after less than a year of dating. The duo first sparked speculation they were dating in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. During a skit, the couple portrayed Jasmine and Aladdin sharing a sweet kiss on a flying carpet.

While they have decided to remain friends, Davidson tries to look forward, in particular by shooting the film Wizards! in Australia and the recent release of Onesies Onesies Onesies.

“He is extremely ambitious. Pete wants to continue his routine of making stand up, as well as challenge themselves with new acting roles. He really enjoyed the experience in Australia, he really bonded with the actors,” the source added.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see Pete Davidson on the big screen again, sooner than we think.